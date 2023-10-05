First Trailer For Live-Action Pokemon Series, PokéTsume, Has Arrived

When we first heard that Japan would make a live-action Pokemon series, we felt, “It was about time!” But then we listened more to what they had to say about what they were making, and admittedly, our eyebrows went way up. Because this wasn’t a series about a live-action trainer going around the world and catching Pokemon, this was a series set in our world about a young woman who needed the video game series to get through a tough period in her life. It sounded both very weird and “very Japanese.” And now, PokéTsume has gotten its first trailer.

You can find the trailer below, but as for the series plot, it follows Madoka Agaki, a woman who has gone from being in a small town in Japan to working at an ad agency in Tokyo! For the record, that’s a big difference. While she’s trying her hardest to do well at the company, things start to escalate, and all of a sudden, she’s in charge of a presentation that’ll affect not only her future, but the future of the whole business!

So what’s Madoka to do? Thankfully, her mother has her back. Just when she’s at her lowest, she receives a package from her mother with a Game Boy and Pokemon Red. Proving once and for all that “mother knows best.” By reconnecting with her childhood and the game she loved to play when she was younger, Madoka starts to see how she should handle things not only at her job but in her life. You can see in the trailer below Madoka using the game in various ways, including connecting with her friends and co-workers and even playing with them via link cables!

The first trailer for PokéTsume has been revealed!



This is a live action Pokémon show.



The show revolves around main character Madoka Akagi who rediscovers her love of Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/U3DhUq8ZMI — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 5, 2023

Previously, the team behind the show admitted that the aim of PokéTsume was to show the “evolution” of certain characters as they go on an “adventure” in their lives. It’s a very unique concept, even for Japan. Just how successful it will be is up for debate, but if nothing else, it’s a unique way to bring the pocket monsters franchise into live-action without using any CGI, just pixel graphics! Ironically, the show’s star, Nanase Nishino, is a huge franchise fan and wanted to work on something in the series right before she was cast.

Of course, fans will want more than this going forward, but whether we’ll get a ”true” Pokemon adaptation in live-action is questionable, but not impossible!