Redfall Update Adds 60 FPS Performance Mode Among Other Fixes

Redfall was released in May of this year, and it seems like the game hasn’t found its footing quite yet. You can argue that, at this point, the game will not turn itself around. However, the developers have just released a brand new update to the game after reports started to recently surface that the game is on a fast decline in players. This new update could potentially persuade some players to jump back into the game and pick it up for the first time. Included in the update is performance mode that will unlock 60 FPS.

Arkane is dubbing this as Redfall Game Update 2, and it’s bringing a wide range of fixes. Outside of the performance mode, which is available for Xbox Series X/S consoles, the game has several stability updates that should allow better performance overall. Players will also find some adjustments made to the user interface, accessibility, gameplay, combat, environment, and multiplayer. Overall, you should see some improvements to the gameplay experience, and that will hopefully answer some of the criticisms players initially had with Redfall when the game first launched.

It’s a rather lengthy set of adjustments as well, so if you want the full patch notes to see what has been fixed, you can view them right here. However, the real question Arkane and Microsoft are hopeful to see answered is if Redfall will get more players actively enjoying the game. After all, we just reported that Redfall saw very few players online. It’s even been reported that the game has had as few as three players online, making it impossible to get an entire team together for an online multiplayer session.

So, we’ll have to watch and see if more players are logging into the game with the latest patch update. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Redfall is a bit like Left 4 Dead. Players are encouraged to work with a team as they go through this FPS. However, we’re dealing with different vampire types and cultists instead of zombies. Overall, the narrative is centered around a vampire legion that has taken over the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. It’s your job to clear the legion from the area and save humanity. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for Redfall, which you can view below. However, this is our coverage of the game when it was first released and doesn’t represent how the game is today with the new patch release.