The Pokemon Company Warns Of Pokemon Bank Shutdown

Long ago, back when the pocket monster franchise was just a gleam in the eye of certain companies, one of the hardest things to do was get a Pokemon from one generation to the next. Yes, there were things like Link Cables and, eventually, wireless ways of getting them from one system to the other before full-on internet access was granted, but it was a hassle, as many fans know. That’s why when Pokemon Bank was revealed to the world, many fans were thrilled by it. Through it, they could store all the Pokemon they had already caught and very easily transfer them to another game when the next generation arose.

However, while the service has been useful for a while now, a new service called Pokemon Home was eventually brought up and was meant to be an “upgraded” version of the idea. Since then, many have wondered if the Bank would eventually close. While official word is still speculative, the recent announcement of the online shutdown for the Wii U and 3DS platforms, where the bank was most used, has brought up those questions once again. Then, this tweet dropped yesterday that urged players to get their banked-up Pokemon over to the new service before things get tricky:

Nintendo 3DS online services will be discontinued in April 2024.



While Pokémon Bank can be used beyond that date, we encourage players to transfer their Pokémon to Pokémon HOME at their earliest convenience.



Click here to learn how ➡️ https://t.co/M9dEMLuWgM pic.twitter.com/L4Ou1zufye — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) October 4, 2023

So, if you’re one of those people who haven’t gotten Pokemon Home and you still use the bank, now is the time to make a change before things get tense. You’ve been warned!

Seriously though, both of these services are invaluable to trainers, especially ones who absolutely want to catch’em all and now have their time wasted every new generation. Or, for those who believe in things like IV/EV training, they likely use the services to help store the Pokemon they’ll want to use for the next generation to have a strong party right at the start of the game.

Speaking of which, Gen 9 recently had its first piece of DLC release, and buggy nature aside, it’s a fun play. It’s important to note this because the game opens up many Pokemon from past generations for trainers to capture. So, if you didn’t get the chance to store various Pokemon from Gen V or another generation, now is your chance to get them. Plus, when the second part of the DLC arrives, there’ll be another new area to get at where fans can complete their starter collection and get more pocket monsters not in the main campaign.