Pete Hines Says Redfall Will Be “Good Eventually” Thanks To Game Pass

UPDATE

Do you believe Pete Hines? Or do you think this game will simply fade from existence after a while? Let us know below!

ORIGINAL STORY

There’s been a bad trend in video games over the last several years that gamers are truly tired of. We’re speaking of developers launching titles that aren’t ready for release and then expecting gamers to play them, buy them, or stay with them despite their “buggy states.” An excellent example of this is Redfall. The game by Arkane Studios, who had an excellent track record before this title, was an unmitigated disaster due to how buggy and boring the game was at launch. The title was dead on arrival, and it’s stayed that way ever since.

However, if you were to ask Xbox’s Pete Hines, he has a more “sunny disposition” about the title. In an interview with GameIndustry.biz, he revealed that he believes the game will be “good eventually” simply because it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass “forever.” As a result, Arkane will be able to improve the title over time, and gamers will still play it:

“Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’re going to keep working on it. We’re going to do 60fps. We’re going to get it to be a good game because we know, as a first-party studio, Game Pass lives forever. There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there.”

There’s plenty to break down there, including the “sunny outlook” that Pete Hines has for the title. Just so you know, as noted by ComicBook.com, the game barely has any players on Steam, and that report was from a few days ago! Plus, just because a game is on Xbox Game Pass doesn’t mean people will drop everything and play it. That goes double when you consider the numerous titles on the service.

Another thing to think about is that Pete Hines is saying it’s a “fun game,” but many gamers would disagree with that. Many called the game “boring,” “repetitive,” and “not a challenge.” They hated the live service model, and that speaks to even deeper troubles with the title. Reports were going around that Xbox gave no insight into the game despite buying Bethesda and Arkane in a huge deal. Apparently, the dev team wanted Xbox to come in and cancel the game, but they simply “trusted Arkane to make it work,” and that backfired because the team’s heart wasn’t into it.

Only time will tell if Pete Hines was right or not.