Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Solve The Buried Refuge Door Puzzle

The Buried Refuge is the main objective for Cal Kestis’s return trip to Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The Sanctuary Temple of the Hidden Path is under attacks by looting Imperials, and you’ve got to go in and rescue the inhabitants before it’s too late. On the way, you’ll encounter an especially aggravating little puzzle — this game is full of puzzles, but this one took us longer than we’d like to admit. There are plenty of other players that struggled with this same puzzle door. To get through this part, we’ve put together a quick guide explaining how to solve this challenge.

How To Solve The Buried Refuge Door Puzzle

The Buried Refuge puzzle is encountered late in your second story-required visit to Jedha. After fighting through the Sanctuary Temple, Cal Kestis will reach a pool of water. After diving in the pool, you’ll eventually emerge at a massive puzzle door.

To open the door, we need to close two mechanisms in the center of the chamber and have them meet at the same time. To do this, you’ll need to follow these steps.

This puzzle consists of two brackets (large metal pieces with a red energy field in the center), two blocks that keep the mechanisms from sliding all the way across the curved side of the room, and two rope anchors you can grab and pull to lift the blocks .

(large metal pieces with a red energy field in the center), two blocks that keep the mechanisms from sliding all the way across the curved side of the room, and two rope anchors you can grab and pull to . You can move the brackets with Force Push or Force Pull. The goal is to get both brackets to hit in the center of the chamber at the same time.

How To Solve : Force Pull the Rope left of the door and place it on the Anchor to hold the left block in the raised position.

: Force Pull the left of the door and place it on the to hold the left block in the raised position. Push the Left Bracket so it slides across and hits the Right Block — which should be currently lowered.

so it slides across and hits the — which should be currently lowered. Release the Anchor on the left so the Left Block falls.

on the left so the falls. Force Push / Pull the Left Bracket so it hits the Left Block (now lowered) and is in the correct position. We want to pull it left so it lands directly over the door.

so it hits the (now lowered) and is in the correct position. We want to pull it left so it lands directly over the door. Next, use Force Pull on the Right Bracket . As it begins to slide, quickly look up and Force Pull the Rope (right of the door) to raise the Right Block .

on the . As it begins to slide, quickly look up and Force Pull the (right of the door) to raise the . If you time it right, you’ll be able to hold the Rope for the Right Block while the Right Bracket slides into position.

With both brackets in place and correctly aligned, the door inside the Buried Refuge will open with Force Push. This puzzle can be surprisingly head scratching if you don’t follow the basic premise, but with a little effort you’ll be inside and squashing more Imperials.