Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Fight Oggdo Bogdo | Returning Easter Egg Boss Guide

Oggdo Bogdo is one of the most obnoxious bosses of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — and he returns in Jedi: Survivor. Unlocking him requires completing multiple steps and defeating the nefarious Spawn guarding a booby trap door on the planet Koboh. If you’re a true masochist and want to fight one of the hardest bosses in either game, then you can take a second stab at Oggdo Bogdo, the big fat frog monster.

Oggdo Bogdo is the first optional boss from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. He’s infamously difficult, with difficult-to-dodge attacks and extreme aggression — if you don’t dodge his attacks at just the right time, they’ll home in on you unnaturally, turning an already difficult boss near impossible if you fight it like every other boss fight in the game. If you want to fight the dark presence of Oggdo Bogdo in an absurdly cruel meme-ified battle, check out all the steps below.

How To Fight Oggdo Bogdo | Secret Easter Egg Boss Guide

Oggdo Bogdo is the annoyingly difficult first optional boss in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. An ugly oversized frog, Oggdo Bogdo gave us all an unnatural amount of grief in the first game — and he’s back to cause even more psychic pain. Yes, you can fight him again. To do so, you need to follow multiple steps.

Travel to Fort Kah’lin and defeat the Spawn of Oggdo Legendary Enemy. This optional boss is itself a homage to the original Oggdo Bogdo — and is extremely difficult. You can return to this boss near the end of the game.

To find the Spawn of Oggdo, starting from Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh, cross the river to the Untamed Downs and travel right. Down the canyon path, you’ll find a large Bedlam Raiders fortress. Reach the Fort Kah’lin Meditation Point in the center of the optional dungeon, then grapple up onto the nearby tower. Circle around the outer wall walkways until you reach a large platform with a circular depression in the center. When you attempt to collect the treasure, the depression will flip open and drop you into the Spawn of Oggdo’s lair.

The Spawn of Oggdo is very tough. I recommend using the double-jump and dash to avoid its incredibly annoying lunge attack from afar. You have to fight this boss extremely defensively, and only attack when you have a (small window) of opportunity. You can also parry its regular bite attacks.

After defeating the Spawn of Oggdo, you can continue your quest for Oggdo Bogdo. Collect the large treasure chest to gain the Poncho from Jedi: Fallen Order while you’re there.

Once Spawn of Oggdo is defeated, scan the Force Echo on the big fat frog-like creature in the boss arena room. Cal Kestis will say that the frog is ominously watching.

Next, travel to Doma's Shop in Rambler's Reach Outpost. To the right of Doma, you can now scan a Force Echo on the little frog guy here. It will only appear after you scanned the previous frog.

Scanning the Force Echo will cause Cal Kestis to recoil in horror and for a Force Tear to spawn. Inside this Force Tear, you’ll encounter one of the most difficult challenges in the game — a boss fight against both Spawn of Oggdo AND the original Oggdo Bogdo.

This hidden Easter egg boss is even worse than we feared. This is the Ornstein and Smough of Jedi: Survivor, a cruel boss that will absolutely destroy you if you’re not careful. Like before, you have to play absolutely defensively or risk getting trampled by both giant frogs. If you’re feeling like you haven’t died enough in Jedi: Survivor, here’s one boss fight for you. Or you could lower the difficulty drastically. When a pair of frogs are tougher than Darth Vader himself, maybe you don’t have to play fair.