Diablo 4 Reveals More About The Game’s Seasons and Battle Pass

Ahead of the release of Diablo 4 on June 6th, 2023, Blizzard’s dev team took to a blog post to outline what players can expect from post-launch experiences. Opening up the blog post they said:

Over the last few months, we have communicated details about customization, Endgame offerings, moment-to-moment gameplay, and given players a first-hand taste of Sanctuary through Act I during our Early Access and Open Beta Weekends. But what about the post-launch experience, and how do we plan to increase the heat? Blizzard Entertainment

The blog post itself goes into detail surrounding the dev team’s approach to Diablo 4‘s seasons, season journeys, Battle Passes, and the game’s shop. Diablo 4‘s seasons are set to be quarterly which is similar to previous titles like Diablo Immortal. Each season is set to offer new “gameplay features, questlines (with new and old faces alike), Battle Passes, Legendary Items, class balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and much more.” Blizzard also noted that seasons are set to introduce fresh ideas and concepts into the world of Sanctuary with the first season set to begin in mid to late July.

Season journeys are set to offer numerous challenges and objectives. Once a full chapter of objectives is complete players will be able to “score you Seasonal rewards, such as useful Crafting Materials and Legendary Aspects for your Codex of Power.” Alongside completing objects for new materials players will also gain Favor for completing quests, slaying monsters, participating in events, and more which will allow them to level up the Tiers present in each Battle Pass.

Each season’s Battle Pass is set to include 27 free tiers as well as 63 premium tiers. Cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes will be unlockable in the free tiers. Smoldering Ashes will allow players to purchase Season Blessings which will allow them to achieve bonus XP, Gold, or Obols depending on the Blessings a player purchases. Acquiring Smoldering Ashes will require a certain character level before being able to be used. The Premium Battle Pass is not set to offer any in-game power. Instead purchasing the pass will provide season-specific cosmetics and Platinum currency. This currency can be used to acquire new Cosmetics in the game’s shop. The following Diablo 4 Battle Passes will be available in each season: