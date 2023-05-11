Halo Infinite Receives New Update Adding An FPS Counter On Xbox And More

Initially released on November 15th, 2023 Halo Infinite had a rocky launch for most of the series’ fans with a number of key features missing at launch. Now almost two years later Halo Infinite has pushed from strength to strength with new updates and additions beefing up the game to something players were initially expecting at launch. The latest 5GB update for the title has added a number of huge improvements including an FPS counter for Xbox, UI and menu adjustments, previous season bundles can now be purchased from the games store as well as a number of bug fixes. The full patch notes are listed below.

GLOBAL

There is now a reduced chance of the Season 3 cinematics replaying on every launch of Halo Infinite. If you continue to encounter this issue after this update, please submit a ticket via the Halo Support site.

Halo Infinite will no longer crash on launch when attempting to play on a PC that is below the minimum specifications. This was an unintended bug that caused the game to crash before showing the below minimum specification warning message. Players can once again choose to continue past this warning message, but the expected functionality and visual experience are not guaranteed. To learn more about PC hardware specifications, please visit our PC Hardware Specs and Drivers guide on the Halo Support site.

When using the Bumper Jumper control scheme, players are now able to fire their vehicle’s weapons while holding down the Switch Seat button. This applies to the following vehicles: Wasp Banshee Ghost Brute Chopper Shade Turret

The glowing light that appears on the ground below both the Ghost and Wraith vehicles now appears correctly.

The headlight brightness for all UNSC vehicles has been reduced.

If the Control Panel menu is opened while viewing an Armor Core unlock notification, the Armor Core unlock notification will no longer block the player’s view of other menus.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability improvements have been made to multiplayer servers to reduce instances of multiplayer matches abruptly ending early or disconnecting all players.

Power Weapons and Equipment will now respawn immediately after the on-screen timer above the Weapon or Equipment Pad has reached 0.

OBSERVER MODE

While in Observer mode, the team positions on the scoreboard will now remain the same when swapping between players on opposing teams.

On-screen damage indicators will no longer appear when swapping between players in Observer mode.

When playing as an Observer on PC, players are now able to display the Stat Board after pressing the default input.

While in Observer mode, in-game actions that are mapped to certain buttons will no longer occur while typing a message in text chat.

FORGE

Script brains now have a limit of 128 nodes. Players will be notified when they hit the node limit via an on-screen prompt. Any script brains that currently exceed the 128-node limit can still be accessed, but new nodes can’t be added until the node count is below 128.

When moving an object with the Movement Snap setting set to 0.001, the object will no longer behave as though the setting was set to <none>. This change will allow for precise and slow object movement when using the 0.001 Movement Snap option, which is especially useful for fixing Z-fighting issues and fine detail work.

If a crash occurs during a Forge session, autosaves are now more likely to trigger before the crash, preventing any loss of progress.

The movement of the camera in Forge now behaves in parity with the Camera Speed setting.

File and Map Publishing

Players can now select and enter older versions of Forge maps in both Forge and Custom Games.

When a player deletes a Forge Asset, any player who Bookmarked that file will now be able to access their My Bookmarks menu without issue. If you continue to encounter this issue after this update, please submit a ticket via the Halo Support site.



KNOWN ISSUES

With this update, the team has added multiple new issues to our Known Issues lists:

Menus