Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Chamber of Connection Guide | Solutions & Collectibles Guide

Make a strong connection with one of the trickier puzzle rooms in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The Chamber of Connection is one of the last Jedi Chambers you’ll find on the planet Koboh. You’ll be able to explore it as soon as the Viscid Bog location is unlocked. This mini-dungeon is all about the Koboh Grinder upgrade you’ll unlock for your little pal BD-1. The grinder is earned while exploring the Devastated Settlement in the main story, and finally gives you a method for burning away all that annoying gunky stuff. Check out the full guide below for a complete puzzle solution, and where to find all the collectibles.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | How To Solve Crypt of Uhrma | Chamber of Reason Guide | Devastated Settlement Chamber Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations | All Health Stim Upgrades | All Perk Slot Upgrades | How To Unlock All Essence & Chest Locations Map

Chamber of Connection | Jedi Chamber Solution Guide

To reach the Chamber of Connection, travel to Viscid Bog. From the settler’s hut, ride a zipline across the bog. By dropping down and riding a second zipline halfway across, you’ll zip towards an island with a Chamber Entrance. Walk through the muck and grapple up to the door. Ride the lift down to reach the main chamber.

To solve the puzzle, start by collecting the orb from the swinging doors on the far side of the entrance, then deposit it into the emitter to generate a purple beam. By using BD-1’s Koboh Grinder, you can create a line from the beam to the crystallized Koboh Matter.

The goal of this chamber is to destroy the Koboh Matter blocking the path to the exit. The opposite side is covered in Koboh Matter. We need to use the Koboh Grinder and the various buttons to create a burning trail all the way from the emitter to the Koboh Matter barrier.

Burn the Koboh Matter to start unlocking different sections of the chamber and reach the upper floor. Unlock the shortcut door and take note of the upper emitter. This generates an energy bridge. We’ll need to activate this later.

On the right side of the chamber, there are two buttons on the upper platform. You need to create a line of burning Koboh Matter across the two walls the telescoping walls — they open and close. By standing on the button (on the raised platform) you’ll close a wall. There are two buttons and two telescoping walls. Lead the burning Koboh Matter down, across the telescoping walls while shut, then down and across to the bridge emitter.

Once you shoot burning Koboh Matter onto the bridge emitter platform, quickly jump to the bridge platform, grab the Orb and throw it into the bridge emitter device. Once the bridge is active, you’ll want to continue to lead the burning string of Koboh Matter across the bridge and to the exit door. It takes patience but once if figure out what to do, this challenge is simple.

Essence: Recuperation Perk – Reward for completing the Chamber of Connection.

Chamber of Connection | Collectible Locations

Another small Jedi Chamber with six collectibles and the essence reward. Some are well hidden.