Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Chamber of Clarity Guide | Solutions & Collectibles Guide

One of the earliest Jedi Chambers you can find and complete is available as soon as Cal Kestis returns from the Forest Array. One of the first missions in Jedi: Survivor shows Cal how to tame alien critters. With the help of a ridable Nekko, you’ll be able to ‘super jump‘ by leaping with your mount and leaping again. If you’ve ever jumped off Yoshi in a Super Mario game, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

The Chamber of Clarity puzzle is all about pushing boxes and climbing moss. Learn where to find it, how to solve it, and locations for all the collectibles.

Chamber of Clarity | Jedi Chamber Solution Guide

To find the Jedi Chamber, travel to the Untamed Downs near the large Bedlam Raiders fort, there’s a High Republic ruin along the cliffs. Use a Nekko Super Jump to reach the vines and climb to the top of the bluffs.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to push and pull floating boxes on tracks. Use Force Pull on the platform to your left to create a path across the passage. In the next chamber, there’s a floating square on your right. Pull it, then push again to ride the moss on the side. Move onto the corner of the platform to reach a new chamber.

Push open the circular door in this new room. It is opposite to another door on a high ledge. Push the platform with moss around the corner back to its original position, then pull the new mossy platform (that you can climb on top of) into the corner. We want to pull the corner-moss platform so that it stops below the closed doorway.

Pull the mossy platform you can climb on top of. Use it to reach the raised ledge (climb to the top) and circle around to the doorway. If you moved the second mossy block into the correct position, you can now use it as an extended platform. In the upper chamber, push out the block with Force Push and stand on it in the starting room. Look up and use Force Pull to create a pole Cal can use.

Finally, pull the second platform (with moss on the sides) back to its original position. Use the platform to reach the opposite side of the bottomless pit and collect your reward.

Essence : Fellowship Perk – Reward for reaching the end of the Jedi Chamber.

: Fellowship Perk – Reward for reaching the end of the Jedi Chamber. Costs 4 points. BD-1 holds an extra stim for Cal. Stims will not refill to max until Cal rests.

Chamber of Clarity | Collectible Locations

Get 100% completion by finding multiple hidden collectibles. Several are down an optional path that’s easy to miss.