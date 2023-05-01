Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Next DLC Might Have Just Leaked Online

Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot was released back in 2020, but it’s still being supported today. The video game title launched and mainly followed Goku and his friends as we went through the different events in Dragon Ball Z anime. However, while we got a major bulk of the storyline from the base game alone, the development team over at CyberConnet2 has continued to work on DLC that further buffs up the content players could go through. We’re still waiting on the next expansion release from the season pass to be unveiled, but we might have a heads up of where the storyline is taking players next.

As mentioned, there were season passes that offered players new storylines to play through. In the past, we received storylines that followed Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, and Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku, with the latest DLC following the Piccolo Jr. saga from the original Dragon Ball anime series. But the final DLC for this latest season pass has been kept under wraps. But Twitter user DBSChornicles teased that the next DLC series will come from one of two anime series.

[80K Scoop]



The next DLC pack of #DBZKakarot will be from one of these…?! 😮 pic.twitter.com/jhFZuMktYs — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) May 1, 2023

The series is Dragon Ball Super which is the current series that came out for the franchise. Otherwise, we might get a DLC based around Dragon Ball GT, which might not have had the greatest following when it originally aired. Still, those are apparently the only two anime series that the next DLC will be featuring. However, he takes this news as nothing more than a rumor right now.

Currently, the next DLC chapter for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has yet to be revealed to the public. We’ll just have to wait and see where the developers are charting out the next storyline next. But if you haven’t already played through the game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is readily available to pick up and play today. The game launched for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. You can even catch our Before You Buy video coverage below. Although this is coverage from the game when it initially launched into the marketplace and may not fully represent the game as it currently stands today.