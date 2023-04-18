Sackboy A Big Adventure: Highs and Lows Dream Orb Locations

One of the best powerups in Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the boomerang since it allows players to take out enemies from afar as well as solve unique puzzles. The boomerang returns for Highs and Glows, a level in the game’s third world that requires players to rely on the boomerang to traverse the diverse sea-inspired landscape.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs in Highs and Glows in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb isn’t found until partway through the level. Play as usual until you get to an open area with two enemies in it. Defeat them and then turn your attention to the giant diver’s mask to the northwest. Throw your boomerang at it and the helmet will open, making a bridge to it and revealing the first Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #2

Continue through the level as normal until you jump up a chest of drawers through the clouds that replaced some sections of the drawers. At the top, the level will prompt you to head to the right but instead of going that way, go to the left and walk to the end of the book bridge there. Here, you’ll find yourself standing on another cloud. Ground-pound the cloud and you’ll sink through it to grab the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

In the section immediately after getting the second Dream Orb, you’ll find yourself needing to hit multiple jellyfish to reveal the floor. Instead of heading north as guided by the level, head to the east and you’ll eventually find an area with a giant fake fish head. Approach it and it’ll open its mouth to reveal a stone for you to pick up.

The stone works like a portable jellyfish that’s always on. Grab the stone and walk across the area heading north as the level intends, but instead of going through the zipper door at the end of the path, use the stone to erase the bars that are locking the third Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #4

Play through the level as normal until you get shot out of a plant cannon. After you do, ride the elevator up to the next area. Continue upward but instead of heading to the northeast as the level guides you, go to the west and you’ll find a scale. Hit the jellyfish next to the scale to lower it and then jump onto the side that has the Score Bubbles on it. Once the jellyfish turns off, you’ll be lifted up next to a mystery zipper door. Enter it.

Inside the door, you’ll be tasked with luring blue-face platforms out by throwing your boomerang in front of them. As soon as they extend, hop on top of them and then use your boomerang to taunt the next platform out. At the end of the section, you’ll be awarded with the fourth Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb is found in the section where the level turns into a 2D platformer. Activate the first jellyfish in the area to reveal a path underneath it that leads to more cloud platforms. At the end of the revealed platform, you’ll find another, secret jellyfish that can be activated by throwing your boomerang at it.

Hit it and then jump to the clouds above you. After hitting it, the jellyfish will temporarily open a wall above it that holds the final Dream Orb inside. Grab the orb and then run back out of the room before you get trapped.