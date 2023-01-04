Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion – How To Earn Gil Fast | Best Farming Method

The in-game currency of Crisis Core is Gil, and the best method for earning a whole lot of it is by stealing. A specific monster drops incredibly valuable items by mugging it and selling off those valuables can earn more than 200,000 Gil per run. This method only takes a few minutes if you’re well-prepared and over-leveled, and with the right equipment you can earn an extra 40,000 Gil easy. This is a simple, straightforward farming method you can repeat infinitely for huge rewards.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remake of the PSP prequel to FF7. Instead of Cloud, you’ll take up the mantle of Zack — a different elite SOLDIER fighting for the Shinra Corporation. You’ll fight alongside characters like Sephiroth and Cloud while exploring famous FF7 locations like Wutai and Midgar. The graphics and gameplay have been completely revamped to make this the best possible version of a PSP favorite. And now you can buy literally everything from the shop by farming for easy gil.

More Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion guides:

How To Farm Gil | 200,000+ Gil Per Run

To follow this method, you’ll need Mug / Steal Materia and you’ll need to have access to M9-6-2: The Lowest Tier,

Equip Mug or Steal Materia and Mog’s Amulet to increase the chances of stealing rare items. If you have it, you can also equip the Precious Watch . This gives you +20,000 Gil per run.

Starting from the correct mission checkpoint, it is a very short run to the boss. Run away from all the enemies in the area, skipping them completely, until you get to the boss fast.

Next, begin M9-6-2: The Lowest Tier and progress to the boss. Encounter the Holy Tonberry and use Mug / Steal to steal the Gold Rolling Pin . You can steal x4 of these — each Gold Rolling Pin can be sold for 50,000 Gil . That’s a total of 200,000 Gil profit for stealing Gold Rolling Pins . Defeating the boss gives you 20,000 Gil . If you have the Precious Watch equipped, that increases to 40,000 Gil .

After defeating the boss, go straight to the Shinra Shop Menu and sell off those valuable Gold Rolling Pins. You can repeat this method infinitely to purchase anything you want in the endgame or really at any point in the story. Like all farming methods, the real trick is just figuring out where to go and what to steal from for maximum profits. This is the golden goose in Crisis Core.