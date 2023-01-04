Metroid Prime 2 Team Reveals Insights Into Title

One of the hardest things to do in the video game industry is to make a sequel that is as good as a breakout title. We’re talking about those singular games that come out and wow everyone with what they did either visually, gameplay-wise, story-wise, or combining all those elements to make an incredible piece of video game history. Unfortunately, creating a follow-up isn’t always easy, and sometimes the “best-laid plans” aren’t met with the best responses. A great example of that is Metroid Prime 2 from the GameCube era. It had the role of following the beloved original title, and it didn’t do as well as its development team likely hoped.

While it did advance the story of the original trilogy and added many new gameplay features, many felt that the game had reached too far. They didn’t like the Light and Dark worlds concept and felt the game was a bit too punishing. The series still continued, but Metroid Prime 2 is considered a bit of a low point for the set of games.

That doesn’t mean that those at Retro Studios didn’t put all they had into making the game special. In a new video, many of the team members from the game came forward to talk about some of the key elements of the title that they figured out or put into the game. Such as the work that went into the Screw Attack to make it feel like it still was rooted in reality and had limits versus just doing unrealistic.

They also talked about how the beginning of the game featuring the Galactic Federation didn’t come into play until the end of the development cycle. That’s not something you’d expect, and it shows how changes can come at any time.

They also went into depth about the Luminoth people and the language they created for them and gave a great insight into how the entire language is based on the shape of their hands. You can watch the full video below. We recommend it as it has some incredible insights into the game and the details that were put into it to make the title great.

But, of course, many still think about this series because the promise of Metroid Prime 4 is still out there. The game is said to be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but we haven’t had an update on it in quite some time.

Source: YouTube