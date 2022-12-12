Metroid Games Ranked Worst To Best

Metroid is one of the most beloved Nintendo franchises. But which of its series is the best? We rank them below!

#14 Metroid Prime: Federation Force

Ok, straight-up? We don’t want to talk about this game. We just don’t. Metroid Prime: Federation Force is an abomination unto the franchise. It doesn’t even have you controlling Samus!

This title came out during a period when fans were demanding more from Metroid, and Nintendo gave us a weird 4-person co-op title that barely had anything to do with the main series. So naturally, it was instantly hated, and fans flocked to YouTube to downvote the reveal trailer.

Fans and reviewers destroyed it, and Nintendo never made this mistake again.

If they do try something like this again, the fans will be ready to pounce.

#13 Metroid: Other M

To be fair, when Metroid: Other M was announced at an E3 press conference, fans were hyped. The people at Team Ninja were making the game, and the title would feature beautiful cutscenes and glimpses into Samus Aran’s past. Something that only a few titles had done before.

However, when it arrived, it didn’t feel right. The mix of 2D and 3D gameplay styles didn’t mesh well, the story was not the best, and the visuals left something to be desired.

It’s not as bad as the previous entry, but it felt like a missed opportunity. Unfortunately, we wouldn’t get another console title in this franchise for another 11 years due to its failure.

#12 Metroid Prime Pinball

You notice how they’re tagging “Metroid Prime” onto multiple titles to make you think the game is quality when it’s really not, or not what it’s implying? It’s annoying, very annoying.

Metroid Prime Pinball is precisely what it sounds like. They used the Morph Ball Form that Samus can take and put it in a pinball setting. Then, you go and partake in levels where you play pinball.

Look, Nintendo has a weird thing for putting their franchises into pinball settings. They did it with Pokemon multiple times and even did it to Kirby! The game exists, and it’s ok, so let’s move on.

#11 Metroid Prime Hunters

Another ‘dark horse’ entry in the series, Metroid Prime Hunters, was on the Nintendo DS and featured multiple changes to the formula.

We met an entirely new race in the game via the Alimbic race. They sent out a telepathic message luring in bounty hunters, including Samus, to find the “ultimate power” or destroy it.

The real crux of the game, though, was the multiplayer mode. The title was the first to embrace that, and it worked well enough.

Overall, the title was OK, but the control scheme was something that many struggled with. However, the influences of the game continued in later Prime titles.

#10 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

While the Prime series of games have had a lot of titles attached to it, there are only three “true games” in the set. It is often referred to as a trilogy by fans. The second game in the trilogy, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, is considered the weakest link by most.

Why is that? Well, the game is challenging. Yes, the games have a natural difficulty due to the backtracking, but this was on another level. You were traveling between worlds, and one of those worlds constantly damaged you.

Retro Studios did push things forward, though, with the mechanics and story. It was hardly bad, but it didn’t live up to the power of its predecessor.

#9 Metroid: Zero Mission

We’ll talk about the original game in the series soon enough, but for now, let’s go to the remake of the series origins: Metroid: Zero Mission.

The Game Boy Advance title put you in the original mission of Samus Aran, but with updated features and an expanded story. If you’ve ever wondered where “Zero Suit Samus” became a thing? That would be here. She even had her stun gun that would be used in Super Smash Bros later on.

The title was perfect for those who hadn’t gotten to play the original but wanted to. Plus, this wouldn’t be the only remake of the OG titles to come out.

#8 Metroid II: Return of Samus

Metroid II: Return of Samus did what many Nintendo properties did back in the 90s. They went from consoles to handhelds. In this case, the game was on the Game Boy. But don’t think this was a lesser title. Instead, it was a continuation of the original NES game.

Samus went to the home planet of the Metroids and tried to wipe them out before they spread across the galaxy.

The game highlighted how much the franchise had left to offer. It also brought in multiple tools that Samus would use throughout the rest of the series. It’s outdated, but it’s still important.

#7 Metroid

Everything has to start somewhere. The original Metroid game came out almost 40 years ago, in 1986. Its success would start the entire series and give gamers one of the most important protagonists ever.

One of the biggest twists in the game was that you didn’t know Samus Aran was a woman before the end of the title. After all, Samus doesn’t sound female but depending on how much you did before you ended the game, you would get a “thank you” from Samus when she took off her helmet or armor to reveal the truth.

The game did a lot for being on an NES title, and its legacy continues to this day.

#6 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

The Prime trilogy is complicated. The first game was legendary, the second one felt like a step back in some ways, and the third game was on the Wii.

Even with that, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption stands out as one of the best in the franchise. For only the second time, we saw the expansion of characters that Samus interacted with via bounty hunters. Ones that would start as your friends but would soon turn against you after being corrupted by Phazon.

Just as important, voice acting was prevalent throughout the game. Not with Samus but with the other bounty hunters and characters. It was a strong end to a trilogy, and we’re grateful.

#5 Metroid: Samus Returns

Metroid: Samus Returns is a significant title in this series. Not the least of which is that the team behind the game wasn’t Nintendo proper, but the team at MercurySteam. They worked alongside a franchise producer and remade the second game from the ground up. Remember, the original second game was on the Game Boy; this one was on the 3DS.

The title was very well-received and sold quite well. The game also featured some new content and game mechanics that would be incorporated into a title we’ll talk about soon.

MercurySteam took their shot and nailed it. Their reward? A future console game with the series.

#4 Metroid Fusion

Those who have played Metroid Fusion know it’s one of the best in the series. The game has a unique story, fun visuals, tight gameplay, and multiple memorable moments and interactions.

For example, the title is one of only a handful that brings the character of Adam into the fray via the ship’s computer. Their interaction is priceless and was featured again in a future entry.

The game also gave Samus her “Fusion Suit” after the X-Parasite infected her. The new look was a nice twist on things, and fans still love it today.

True, the game was a bit shorter than other entries. But alongside a particular Gamecube title, this was the proper return of Samus after a hiatus, and fans loved it.

#3 Metroid Dread

It says a lot when a recent title is so high on this list. Metroid Dread was a game 15 years in the making. The long-time producer of the series always wanted to do a title like it but couldn’t get the technology needed to make it happen. Finally, he got his chance with the Nintendo Switch, and the game was awesome.

The game is chronologically the newest entry in the tale of Samus. It even “brings an end to the story of the Metroids.”

Samus finds herself on a planet covered in Chozo artifacts and the vile X Parasite. She must escape the world before the dark figure pulling the strings transforms her into something she doesn’t want to be.

#2 Metroid Prime

To the surprise of many, Samus didn’t make an appearance on the N64 outside her roster slot in Super Smash Bros. But everything changed for the franchise when the Gamecube emerged, and Metroid Prime came out from Retro Studios.

The title was the first game to feature Samus Aran in a 3D setting, and putting her in a first-person view. So we got to see everything from within her helmet and explore the earliest parts of her career as a bounty hunter.

Through the game, we learned about the Space Pirates and Ridley and got our first look at Phazon, which would influence the next two games.

The visuals, the sound design, everything was on point. We even heard Samus talk! If Metroid Prime 4 can live up to what this game did? We’re in good hands.

#1 Super Metroid

Sometimes, it takes a while for a franchise to find its footing and prove just how wonderful it is. Super Metroid was that for this series. The beloved SNES game expanded on everything the first two games did and did it better.

While it may not hold sales records, it is widely considered one of the best video games of all time. That’s not a moniker you throw around.

Furthermore, this game, along with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, were the titles that created Metroidvania as a whole. Expansive level design, getting upgrades to reach new levels, it was awesome.

The final fight with Mother Brain is still recalled by fans to this day, as is the Baby Metroid.