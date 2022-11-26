Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Level Up Extremely Fast | Late-Game XP Farming Guide

You don’t need to fight Tera Raids or even high-level battles to level up fast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. All you really need are lots and lots of Chancey. The Fairy-Type Pokemon gives more XP than anything else, and even at very high levels, you can earn enough XP to level up after two or three Chancey fights. Give yourself XP-boosting items like the Lucky Egg, and you can earn XP even faster for your favorite Pokemon. Depending on your level, you can earn up to 5,000 XP per battle — and battles can last literal seconds. This is by far the most efficient method for earning XP, leveling up, and making your Pokemon overpowered for the final challenges in the region. Here’s how it works.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution

Leveling Up Fast | Easy XP Farming Method

To start farming insane amounts of XP and level up your Pokemon fast, you’ll need to find wild Chancey. Chancey will reward you with huge XP boosts for defeating them, and with the right sandwich powers, you can spawn dozens of them in the right spots. These methods are mostly designed for late-game farming, but you can continue to use Chancey to farm all the way to Level 100. Here’s where to begin.

Farming Location: North Province (Area Three) – Travel north to the grassy road to the right of the Team Star base. This is where Chancey can spawn.

Before getting started, grab a Lucky Egg — this is a Held Item that gives your Pokemon more XP. You can acquire one by talking to Jacq back at your academy. He will reward you with the Lucky Egg after completing five gyms. He’ll arrive at the Gym to reward you with the item. You’ll have it in your inventory automatically if you’ve finished five gyms.

Farming Guide : From the North Province (Area Three) , travel north to the dirt path outside the Team Star base. We’re going to cause Chancey to spawn. Open the menu [ X ] and start a Picnic . Cook a Ham Sandwich (x1 Pickle, x1 Ham, x1 Mayo, x1 Mustard) Used to increase Encounter Power . Equip the Lucky Egg on the Pokemon you want to level up faster. Defeat Chancey — fight them in battle (don’t use Autobattle) to earn maximum XP. Even if you’ve outleveled them, you’ll earn huge XP for battles you can win in a single move.

: From the , travel north to the dirt path outside the Team Star base. We’re going to cause Chancey to spawn.

Even fighting Chancy with Pokemon 15 levels higher, you’ll still earn +3,000 XP per battle.

Where To Find Higher Level Chancey: For true end-game farming, you drop down to the very start of Area Zero. At the start of the path, right at the base of the Zero Gate, you can eat a Ham Sandwich and spawn dozens of Chancey easily.

The Area Zero farm is slightly trickier. You’ll need to complete the Crater Zero quest to fully explore the area and it isn’t as convenient for refilling PP. But it is another great location that will earn you even more XP. If you’re hungry to reach Level 100, you’ll want to grind Chancey for extremely fast XP.