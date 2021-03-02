Valheim: Everything You Need To Know About The Viking Afterlife In One Place | Wiki Guide
You might’ve heard of Valheim. This tiny game from a team of first-time indie developers exploded in Early-Access in February, selling in the millions very quickly. Currently Valheim is sitting in the top 3 of most-played games on Steam. How did this happen? If you ask fans, it’s just because Valheim is that good.
Like Minecraft, Valheim is an open-world survival game. You’re dropped into a lo-fi Viking realm packed with monsters and no real goal — except building the biggest, coolest base you can get. The game isn’t finished yet, and there’s still a ton of content here. We’ve put together all the crafting guides, secrets, tips and tricks. Now you can easily browse everything we’ve done (so far) for Valheim. And you can expect plenty more as the game is finished this year and the next.
To find for what you’re looking for, press [Ctr]+F] to open the search window.
Beginner Guides
Guides for players just getting started in Valheim.
- 12 Important Tips The Game Doesn’t Explain | Beginner’s Guide
- How To Craft Healing Potions | Comprehensive Guide For New Players
- How To Tame Boars | Boar Breeding Guide
- How To Improve FPS on PC | Performance Guide
Biome & Boss Guides
How to summon the bosses in each biome, and tips for surviving.
- How To Summon All The Bosses In The Game (So Far) | Key Items Guide
- How To Survive The Black Forest Solo | Elder Boss Guide
- How To Survive The Swamps Solo | Bonemass Boss Guide
- How To Survive The Mountains Solo | Moder Boss Guide
- How To Survive The Plains Solo | Yagluth Boss Guide
Advanced Tips & Tricks
Tips and tricks for more advanced players — best weapons, max HP, fast travel and more.
- How To Unlock The Best Weapons In The Game | Porcupine, Frostner, Stagbreaker & Draugr Fang
- How To Get Max +HP | What Food To Eat For Maximum Health
- How To Unlock & Craft Portals | Fast Travel Guide
- 5 Ways To Move Lots Of Loot Easier | Cart Tricks, Bigger Boat Inventory & More
- How To Make Your Home Enemy Proof | Tips & Tricks To Keep Enemies Out
Mods & Seeds Guides
Everything extra. Mods to add more features, and seeds to use when generate new worlds.
- The Best Seeds We’ve Found (So Far) | Best Seeds List
- Farm Infinite Rare Materials Fast With These Seeds | New World Farming Guide
- 5 Early Mods To Give You Even More Control Over Norse Purgatory | Best Mods List
- How To Find Haldor The Trader | Seed, Mod & Cheat Method Guide
Cheats & Glitches Guides
When you don’t feel like playing fair. Use these glitches and console commands to do the impossible.
- How To Use Console Commands | 24 Best Cheat Codes List
- How To Customize Your Viking Avatar Anytime | Change Hair, Beard & Body Type
- How To Dupe Inventory & Multiply Your Resources Instantly
- How To Level Up Your Skills Fast | Skill Farming Guide
Weird Tips & Tricks
This is where all the weird stuff belongs. Using windmills as sawblades, creating a plague of infinite wolves, and using trolls to level entire forests.