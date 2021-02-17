Valheim: 5 Ways To Move Lots Of Loot Easier | Cart Tricks, Bigger Boat Inventory & More

Not even Trolls compare to the most devious challenge in Valheim — trying to get all your valuable loot back to base. Eventually, you’ll have to take your boat and sail to new biomes. Transporting all your goods back to your original home isn’t easy, and metals can’t be moved through portals. Heck, just trying to drag all the wood you’ll collect in the Black Forest home can be a huge drag.

Thankfully, there are a few simple ways you can improve your carrying capacity. We’re going to go over all the best ways to transport junk in Valheim, whether it’s using a neat trick to improve your boat inventory slots, or make travelling with carts so much easier. With some Viking ingenuity, you can finally get all that ore back to your original home base.

The portal is a great way to quickly travel between bases and face off against tough challenges, but you can’t transport precious materials like ore through portals. You’ll have to lug that stuff around the hard way.

There are easier ways to transport items. To improve your carrying capacity and item storage, you’ll want these simple tips.

#1: Buy The Megingjord From The Trader

The Megingjord is a special accessory available from Haldor the Trader. This incredibly useful trinket costs 950 coins, and increases your maximum carry weight by +150. So you’ll have a maximum carry weight of 450 with this item equipped. That’s a life-changer.

Haldor the Trader is located in the Black Forest biome, and appears randomly in your seed. If step within 2km of his location, an icon will appear on your map showing his location. So try to spread out your search area and cover all the large black zones where he might be located.

#2: Build Roads For Carts

Carts are the best way to easily transport lots of materials. Bringing a cart with you out in the field gives you +18 inventory slots, and carts have no weight limit. Carts do follow the laws of physics, and rolling them around the environment will eventually destroy them.

To make travelling with carts way easier, use a hoe to level out the land and create roads while dragging the cart behind you. Just make roads as you travel from your base, and then you can follow these roads back home. A leveled path makes travelling with a cart so, so much easier.

#3: Don’t Put Too Much In A Cart

Here’s something the game doesn’t really explain. While carts have a seemingly infinite carry weight, they become much harder to drag the more weight you pile on. To make travelling with a cart easier, try to only fill them up about halfway. Using a hoe to build roads will help a lot for transporting carts around, but that doesn’t help if your barely able to move the cart.

There’s only one exception where you’re free to completely load down your cart with as much weight as you want. And that’s our next entry.

#4: Get A Karve And Roll Your Cart In

The Karve is the first upgrade for your crummy raft. You’ll be able to craft it once you gain the Antler Pickaxe after defeating the Eikthyr boss in the Meadows and cut down a birch tree to acquire Fine Wood. The Karve has 4 inventory slots, but that’s hardly enough to transport all the loot you’ll find in far-off biomes.

Build a boathouse or a dock, and you can easily roll your cart right onto the Karve deck. Now you get +18 more inventory slots, and the Karve’s handling doesn’t change no matter how much weight you put in the cart. It’s an ingenious solution to transporting way more goods across the sea. You’re effectively saving yourself x4 trips with a single change.

#5: Bypass Portals With Separate World Seeds

There’s one final trick you can use to completely bypass portals — you just need to make a second separate world map using the exact same character. This method sounds complicated, but it’s actually pretty simple. It’s also very possible this method will get patched out, seeing as its essentially an exploit. But considering it’s a solo play exploit, it really isn’t hurting anyone.

Collect Metal Ore / Metals and hold them in your inventory. Go to the closest portals — you can’t go through the portal and transport these materials, so we’ll use a trick to move them.

Logout and generate a second world using your same character. They’ll load into a new map with all the same inventory — that includes all the metal you were carrying.

Build a chest and place all the metal in the container in the second world.

Swap to your original world, and travel through the portal. Now you can because you’re not holding metal.

Back at your home base! Now logout and swap to your second world.

Collect all the metal in your inventory in the second world, then log out and return to the original world.

Voila! You’ve just transported metal ore using the portal. It’s an annoying process, but it’s way faster than walking home or trying to fight bad winds. You’re basically bypassing the portal by using a second world to store your metals, and collecting them after you’ve moved through the portal. Anything in your inventory remains when you’re jumping between worlds.