Fortnite: How to get the Minigun | Chapter 5 Season 3

Fans who have been calling for the return of the Minigun can now rejoice as it has stormed into Fortnite with the latest Chapter 5 Season 3 loot pool update. The Minigun is a valuable asset to any loadout and if you want to secure yourself one in your next match, this guide will tell you how.

Already, this season has been packed to the brim with action. From vehicular combat, to the introduction of Nitro, and the constant evolution of a loot pool, Epic Games has been working hard to keep the season fresh from day one.

How to get the Minigun in Fortnite

The Minigun can be found by looting chests and keeping tabs on the floor loot. It is only available in the blue Rare rarity in Zero Build and regular Battle Royale modes. To increase your chances of finding the weapon, land at a point of interest that’s littered with chests such as Nitrodome and Mount Olympus, for example.

This particular gun thrives at medium range and is useful when destroying builds and depleting the huge health bar of a boss. Although the Minigun has a huge magazine size and a fast rate of fire, it does come with a lot of recoil. Therefore, you can attempt to tame the recoil by aiming down sight and crouching while firing. Naturally, this leaves you vulnerable, so make sure you have sufficient cover or a squad mate watching over you while you unleash chaos with the Minigun.

As we enter the final stretch of the Fortnite Wrecked season, the chances are that the Minigun will remain in the loot pool until the end. It’s unknown if the death machine will stick around for Chapter 5 Season 4 which will kick off later this month.