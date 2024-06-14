Fortnite: How to Spray Metallica Concert Images at Different Locations

Fortnite has a laundry list of crossovers that only continues to grow. A new collaboration between American rock band, Metallica is currently underway to raise the tempo on the island. There’s a new questline tied to Metallica to give players the opportunity to earn battle pass XP and themed cosmetics. One of the challenges asks you to spray Metallica concert images at different Fortnite locations and this guide is here to give you a helping hand.

The Metallica quests are divided into Main, Encore, and Bonus sections. New challenges are added each day, offering more opportunities to earn rewards. Spraying concert images may sound confusing at first, but once you know where to look, it’ll be ticked off your list in a matter of minutes.

How to spray Metallica concert images in Fortnite

There are a total of six Metallica concert images available to cover, but you only need to spray three of them. There are two at Sandy Steppes, two at Restored Reels, and another couple at Reckless Railways. When you arrive at either of these points of interest, a marker on your mini map will indicate the exact locations of the images.

Once you find a Metallica image, stand in front of it and use your Emote wheel to put the Metallica concert spray over it. Upon opening the Emote wheel, you will see the Metallica Lightning Star Spray already there, ready and waiting to be used.

Remember, you must spray three images, so you’ll have to visit two points of interest. Due to the focus on vehicular warfare, there are plenty of vehicles dotted around the map that you can use to rotate to the next point of interest.

As soon as you’ve sprayed three Metallica concert images, the quest will be marked as complete and you’ll be awarded with permanent access to the Lightning Star Spray that you used in the challenge.