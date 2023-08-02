Remnant 2: How To Get A Secret Super Dodge | Ring of Omens Guide

Dodging is one of the most important skills in Remnant 2 and you can make it even better by combining a secret ring with specific amulets — pairing gear unlocks a special Mist Step dodge that lets you travel further and faster than any other roll. Remnant 2 is packed with weird secrets and mysterious artifacts, and if you’re looking to unlock every little bonus, you’ll want to grab the Ring of Omens.

The Ring of Omens has a pretty boring effect. Instead of using stamina, all dodge-rolls expend gray Health. Not that impressive or useful. But if you have one of six paired amulets equipped, you’ll unlock the bonus Mist Step. The only way to learn about this hidden item interaction is by reading through notes and other documents in the Yaesha biome. Everything you’ll find for this magical dodge is found in Yaesha. We’ll list all six amulets you need — but remember, you only need to grab one of them for this trick to work.

Ring Of Omens Mist Step Explained

The Ring of Omens is a mysterious ring that has hidden upgrades. Not only does it improve your dodge rolls when wearing heavy armor, it can also give your character a special super-dodge. This isn’t advertised anywhere when examining the ring. To unlock the secret Mist Step step ability, you’ll need to equip a paired amulet. Certain amulets, when equipped with the Ring of Omens, unlock this extra powerful ability.

What Is Mist Step?: Mist Step is an enhanced dodge roll. Instead of rolling, your character turns to mist and rapidly glides, giving you more i-frames and longer range on your dodge. This is the best possible version of dodge and can only be unlocked with the upgraded Ring of Omens.

Mist Step is found in other action-RPGs, notably Dark Souls and Bloodborne. No matter what your encumbrance level, you will always gain the Mist Step if you have the Ring of Omens and a paired amulet equipped at the same time.

Ring Of Omens | Location Guide

The Ring of Omens is located in the Cathedral of Omens, Yaesha. The ring is only available when exploring during a Blood Moon event, adding even more randomness to finding this very rare ring. The Cathedral of Omens will appear if you start the Yaesha biom at the Forbidden Grove.

Reach the Cathedral of Omens in the Yaesha biome .

in the . Enter the cathedral. During a Blood Moon event, complete the puzzle.

event, complete the puzzle. Solve the puzzle by pulling levers in the chamber. Pull the entrance lever x1, the right lever x4.

After solving the puzzle, the door on the right side will open. There are two chests inside and a trap door.

If you go to this area during the Blood Moon event, the trap door will be open.

Drop down into the trap door area to find the Ring of Omens. Here’s a rundown of what the Ring of Omens can do.

Ring of Omens: Evade costs 15% Max Health as gray health instead of Stamina.

That doesn’t sound very good, but when paired with the items below, you’ll gain the Mist Step, which is the best dodge type in the game.

How To Unlock Mist Step

With the Ring of Omens unlocked and equipped, we can now unlock Mist Step. To do this, we’ll need to find one of six amulets. You only need to equip one of the following amulets to unlock Mist Step, but we’ll discuss locations for all six amulets.

Death’s Embrace Amulet : +20% to all damage when Health is below 100%. +HASTE when Health is below 50%.

: +20% to all damage when Health is below 100%. +HASTE when Health is below 50%. Location: Forbidden Grove, Yaesha – Sold by the merchant Bedel for 1,000 scrap.

Full Moon Circlet : Ranged damage Lifesteals 3% of damage dealt. Damage increased +20% at full health.

: Ranged damage Lifesteals 3% of damage dealt. Damage increased +20% at full health. Location: Imperial Gardens, Yaesha – Found in a secret room at the bottom of a trap door. Find the trap door near the ruins entrance by a statue. The door will only open during a Blood Moon event.

Necklace of Flowing Life : Increases gray Health conversion by 100%. When gray Health conversaion triggers, gain 5x in Mod Power.

: Increases gray Health conversion by 100%. When gray Health conversaion triggers, gain 5x in Mod Power. Location: Yaesha – Appears in a random dungeon treasure room. Can appear in The Twisted Chantry, The Lament, or The Chimney.

Ravager’s Mark : Increases damage by 20% to Bleeding target. Increases bonus damage to 30% when target is below 50% Health.

: Increases damage by 20% to Bleeding target. Increases bonus damage to 30% when target is below 50% Health. Location: Ravager’s Lair, Yaesha – Choose to kill the Doe.

Red Doe Sigil : Increases Relic healing by 30%. Relic healing further increases to 60% when your Health is below 50%.

: Increases Relic healing by 30%. Relic healing further increases to 60% when your Health is below 50%. Location: Red Throne, Yaesha – Return the Ornate Lockbox to The Eternal Empress without opening it. The Lockbox is located in the Widow’s Court area. Find the illusory wall in the underground — jump into the hole with water near the exit to find.

Talisman of the Sun : Increases Fire damage by 20% and Burning damage by 50%.

: Increases Fire damage by 20% and Burning damage by 50%. Location: The Expanding Glade, Yaesha – Found as a random item when exploring the open-world region.

Any of these amulets will work. Remember, you only need ONE amulet to unlock the Mist Step ability. Even if you don’t plan on using this awesome dodge, it can’t hurt to collect some of the secret gear around the mystical land of Yaesha.