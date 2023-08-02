Remnant 2: How To Get The Firestorm | Best Weapon Mod

Unleash the power of a fire cyclone with one of the most overpowered weapon mods in Remnant 2.

Firestorm is one of the best and worst Weapon Mods in Remnant 2. This mod generates a giant fire tornado that sucks in everything — including you — and completely wipes everything but the toughest boss enemies. This power is so strong you’ll need to respect it. If you’re not careful, the burning cyclone can kill you in an instant. It even tracks, stun locking large enemies, making this a perfect choice for boss fights and exploration.

Below we’ll explain how to get the totally overpowered Firestorm Weapon Mod, how to make it even stronger, and how to protect yourself against it.

More Remnant 2 guides:

Solo Tips | Boss Tips | Best Weapon Locations | Best Armor Location | Best Amulet Locations | All Secret Archetypes | Archon Secret Unlock | Engineer Unlock | Alchemist Unlock | Earth & N’erud Secret Weapons | Dreamcatcher Secret Weapon | Scrap Farming | XP Farming

How To Get Firestorm | Weapon Mod Location

The Firestorm is an incredibly powerful Weapon Mod that unleashes a fire tornado that tracks targets, dealing burning damage to anything trapped inside it. It sucks enemies (and bosses) into the vortex and follows them like any tracking weapon.

Firestorm Weapon Mod: Creates a whirling cyclone that sucks in nearby targets and applies Burning for 10s. The center of the cyclone deals 75 Fire damage per second. Lasts 15s. Requires 1,250 Mod Power.

There’s just one downside — the fire tornado can also kill you, the player. With the right accessories, the Firestorm can completely destroy a boss, able to kill in four hits.

How To Get The Firestorm Mod : Found in The Gilded Chambers, Losomn . Defeat the Red Prince boss to get the key material for this Weapon Mod.

: Found in . Defeat the to get the key material for this Weapon Mod. To craft, go to McCabe in Ward 13 and trade the following: x1 Forlorn Fragment, x5 Lumenite Crystal, x500 Scrap.

The Red Prince is a difficult boss near the end of the Losomn biome. He uses a similar firestorm attack that envelopes the area in fire. This powerful skill is especially useful for high difficulty runs and chews up enemy HP extremely fast. Summoned minor threats will die instantly when fighting bosses.

How To Improve Firestorm

Firestorm is an overpowered, ridiculous Weapon Mod that pairs well with any weapon. But you’ll want to equip the following gear to make Firestorm even better.

Handler Archetype: If you have a Handler on your team, you can make it so the Firestorm deals negligible damage. Level up Kinship to Level 10 to increase DR and protect your team. With the Handler leveled up, you’ll stay alive much longer even if you get caught up in the Firestorm.

Talisman of the Sun Amulet : Increases Fire damage by 20% and Burning damage by 50%. Boosts damage from Firestorm exponentially. Also paired well with the Hotshot Weapon Mod.

: Increases Fire damage by 20% and Burning damage by 50%. Boosts damage from Firestorm exponentially. Also paired well with the Hotshot Weapon Mod. Location: Yaesha – Drops from a random statue in one of the following open-world locations on Yaesha; The Nameless Nest, The Expanding Glade or The Forgotten Field.

Fire Stone Ring : Increases Fire damage by 10% and Fire Resistance by 15. Add more damage to fire attacks while giving yourself extra protection at no weight cost.

: Increases Fire damage by 10% and Fire Resistance by 15. Add more damage to fire attacks while giving yourself extra protection at no weight cost. Location: Ward 13 – Available to purchase from Reggie. Costs 500 Scrap.

Singed Ring : Increases all damage dealt to Burning enemies by 10%. Even more damage added on.

: Increases all damage dealt to Burning enemies by 10%. Even more damage added on. Location: Butcher’s Quarters, Losomn – In this area, you’ll encounter an event where an NPC is being burned. Let them burn and fail the event. After leaving the biome and returning, kill the pig eating the body to gain this ring.

Leto Mark 2 Armor Set: Very heavy armor set that offers high protection against all elemental damage. Learn how to find the Leto Mark 2 and how to make it viable here.

To improve the Firestorm even more, make sure to level up traits to improve AOE range, weapon mods, elemental damage and so on.