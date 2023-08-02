Remnant 2: How To Respec For Free

Your build is everything in Remnant 2. Unless you’re able to see into the future, you may need to reset your spent traits to experiment with powerful combos — you never know what gear you’ll find while exploring the randomly generated biomes of the multiverse. You can reset your earned points at any time by crafting an Orb of Undoing at Ward 13, your main hub of the game. By using the Orb of Undoing you’ll reset all your points, giving you a second chance to reallocate them as you see fit. This can completely change your playstyle, so it’s important to use the orb wisely.

The Orb of Undoing is also extremely expensive. You’ll need to save up your scrap and collect lots of Lumenite to get your first orb. The orb is a consumable. Normally you’ll use it after activating it, making it disappear from your inventory and forcing you to craft another one. Below, we’ll explain how to craft the Orb of Undoing and how to use a trick to save the Orb of Undoing so you can use it over and over again.

How To Respec

In Remnant 2, players are not locked into their trait choices. As you level up, you’ll be able to reset traits through respec. Doing this can cost a heavy price, but players have found an ingenious way to get around that. Before getting into the trick, here’s how to respec normally.

How To Refund Trait Points : Craft the Orb of Undoing at Wallace in Ward 13 .

: Craft the at in . The Orb of Undoing costs 2,500 scrap and x3 Lumenite Crystals. These are dropped by Elite Enemies / Aberrations or purchased from Cass for 300 scrap each.

So, to purchase a single Orb of Undoing you’ll need Lumenite Crystals and 2,500 scrap. Luckily, Lumenite Crystals are regular drops in every biome — but they’re also needed for other upgrades. If you need more, you’ll have to purchase from Cass in Ward 13.

How To Get Free Respecs

As discovered by u/NonHeroJC on the Remnant 2 reddit, there’s a way to respec while keeping your Orb of Undoing so you can experiment even more with your build without going bankrupt. Following this method, you’ll still need one Orb of Undoing, but you won’t spend it. By keeping it, you’ll be able to do future respecs totally for free.

Open your inventory and use the Orb of Undoing .

. After using it, rapidly press the dodge button.

This will cancel the animation of using the Orb of Undoing, allowing you to reset your traits and respec again later. After using the Orb of Undoing, you’ll exit the inventory menu and an animation will occur. Tap the dodge button rapidly right after using it and you should dodge instead of animating. This stops the use of the Orb and lets you keep it for another round. Not a bad trick when the Orb of Undoing is so ludicrously expensive.