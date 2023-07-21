Final Fantasy 16: Behemoth Boss Guide

Behemoths have been found across the entire Final Fantasy series as menacing foes that players will have to overcome and the Behemoth in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the series most difficult encounters with the monster. The Behemoth attacks Clive and Joshua before they can face Ultima’s army during the Streets of Madness chapter at the end of the game and can easily send you to a game over screen.

Luckily, the monster isn’t completely invincible.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Behemoth boss fight in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Beat the Behemoth Boss Fight

Behemoths are known throughout the entire Final Fantasy series to be formidable foes that can completely devastate an entire party in just a few attacks. While Final Fantasy 16 doesn’t have a traditional party seen in previous mainline entries in the series, the Behemoth can still quickly destroy Clive and Joshua if players aren’t careful.

To beat the boss, you’ll need to be able to recognize the moves it uses in order to dodge them and create an opening for you to get your own attacks in. Because the beast has such a large amount of health, it’s best to use as many Eikon abilities as you can during the fight in order to take it out.

During the fight, you’ll be able to target either the Behemoth’s head or its body. I’d recommend targeting its body since its head hangs a little too high for many of Clive’s attacks to hit it. Once you stagger the boss, however, target its head since you’ll be able to deal a bit more damage there.

Here’s every attack in the Behemoth’s move set and how to dodge them in order to counter-attack:

Lunge: When at medium range, the Behemoth will lunge at Clive. This is a pretty standard attack that closes the distance between the player and the boss that the Behemoth usually opens with during the fight. Dodge through the attack and get some counterattacks of your own in while it recovers. There are two types of lunges that the Behemoth can do: jumping lunges and shoulder lunges. Jumping lunges happen quickly as the Behemoth jumps toward you, while shoulder lunges have more range, but are telegraphed more clearly by the Behemoth as it twists onto the ground before charging.

Various Melee Attacks: When close to the Behemoth, it will frequently do things such as swipe at you with its claws. You can usually anticipate these attacks since the monster will do a big windup before unleashing them.

Comet: Comet is an AoE blast attack that has several comets drop from the sky and create blast radiuses that engulf a large part of the arena. You can dodge through the AoE shockwaves or jump over them, but take note that as you deal with the AoE attacks, other comets will be shooting at you horizontally. Make sure to dodge them as well since they can knock you into other blasts and comets, quickly draining your health.

Maelstrom: When the Behemoth casts Maelstrom, it’ll summon a large tornado. The tornado will remain in the arena for several seconds, so make sure to stay out of their way as the fight with the monster continues.

Meteor: Behemoth will start using Meteor when it begins getting low on health. This is an AoE move that covers a large section of the arena. When cast, several meteors will drop from the sky and create large AoE shockwaves like the comet attack. Dodge through the explosions by mashing the dodge button to get out of the attack unscathed.

Ecliptic

Extinction: Once the Behemoth is completely out of health, it’ll use Extinction. The attack is a large AoE blast that’s telegraphed on the ground in front of the boss. Just get out of the way of the meteor as it comes crashing down onto the arena and you’ll have completed the fight.