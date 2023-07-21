PlayStation 5 Pro Model Reportedly Coming November 2024

Plenty of headlines right now are based around Sony’s PlayStation 5 potential price cut. We just reported on the online rumors regarding the console discount and how it could mean a PlayStation 5 Slim model is coming. Now a new report has surfaced online suggesting that Sony is also bringing out a PlayStation 5 Pro model next year. Of course, neither of the mentioned models has yet to be officially revealed.

Sony might be keeping things tightlipped for now, but there is no shortage of speculation and reports popping up online. Thanks to a retweet from industry insider Tom Henderson, we learned about Key To Gaming’s latest report. This report suggests that an internal project is in the works at Sony called Project Trinity, and it’s aimed to deliver a PlayStation 5 Pro model into the marketplace. However, details are light right now regarding the components powering this console model up.

If the report is believed, then it looks like Sony is trying to reach a new standard of consistent FPS at 4K resolution with a new performance mode at 8K resolution along with accelerated ray tracing. The report goes on to say that their sources claimed a PlayStation 5 Pro development kits would be landing in more development studios within November of this year. But don’t expect a retail version anytime soon.

Apparently, we might not see this console model released into the marketplace until November of next year. Again, none of this has officially made its way out from Sony quite yet, and we’re still waiting to see if there is a major price cut coming to the PlayStation 5 across multiple markets. Meanwhile, that might further indicate a PlayStation 5 Slim model is coming out soon, with this PlayStation 5 Pro model launching more midway into the console’s lifecycle.

At any rate, until Sony makes the official announcement regarding any new PlayStation 5 models, we’ll have to label this as nothing more than a rumor. We’re sure news like a PlayStation 5 Pro model will be reserved for a special presentation from Sony when the time calls for its grand unveiling. Likewise, it will be interesting to see just what kind of a performance boost players will be getting if they opt to run with a PlayStation 5 Pro model over the current standard model being offered today.