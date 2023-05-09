Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Beat All HoloTactics Opponents | Best Strategies Guide

HoloTactics is serious business in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you want to do everything there is to do in Rambler’s Reach Outpost, you’ll have to defeat all the HoloTactics challenges. HoloTactics is a goofy mini-game found in Pyloon’s Saloon. After recruiting more NPCs (or just waiting around) you’ll unlock more opponents to battle. Each player spends Battle Points by selecting their squad of in-game enemies — or holographics representations of them.

You’ll unlock new units by scanning new enemies with BD-1. Make sure to scan every opponent you encounter. You’ll need them all to actually overcome this surprisingly challenging mini-game. If you’re sick of losing, here are the units you’ll want to select for each encounter.

How To Beat All HoloTactics Opponents

HoloTactics is a special mini-game that unlocks by recruiting Bhima and Tulli. Early in the game, travel to the Boiling Bluffs. Once you arrive in the region, travel left and defeat the Mogu creature menacing the pair. Talk to them and they’ll travel to Pyloon’s Saloon. On the second floor, you’ll find their HoloTactics mini-game room.

In this mini-game, you spend Battle Points to summon enemies you’ve scanned. After selecting a team, the enemies will automatically fight each other — it’s like watching the AI! This tactics game can be surprisingly difficult, so here are our recommendations for winning every encounter. These tactics were shared by Youtuber PS5Trophies — all thanks go to him.

Turgle

Wave 1 : Electrobaton Purge Trooper

: Electrobaton Purge Trooper Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper Reward: Priorite Shard

Greez

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Missiles [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Missiles [x2] Wave 3 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper Commander [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper Commander [x2] Reward: Pilot Shirt

Tulakt

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Missiles + Stormtrooper [x3]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Missiles + Stormtrooper [x3] Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Electrostaff Purge Trooper [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Electrostaff Purge Trooper [x2] Wave 3 : DT Sentry Droid – Staff & Blaster + Rocket Launcher Trooper

: DT Sentry Droid – Staff & Blaster + Rocket Launcher Trooper Reward: Anodized Metal Material

Merrin

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Droideka

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Droideka Wave 2 : Droideka [x2] + Scout Trooper

: Droideka [x2] + Scout Trooper Wave 3 : Skriton + Magnaguard + Raider Veteran

: Skriton + Magnaguard + Raider Veteran Reward: Jedi Scrolls

Caij

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Rocket Launcher Trooper [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Rocket Launcher Trooper [x2] Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x3]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x3] Wave 3 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x3] + Droideka

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x3] + Droideka Reward: Bounty Puck

Skoova

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Stormtrooper [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Stormtrooper [x2] Wave 3 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Rocket Launcher Trooper + Stormtrooper [x2]

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Rocket Launcher Trooper + Stormtrooper [x2] Wave 4 : Skriton + Stormtrooper [x2]

: Skriton + Stormtrooper [x2] Reward: Mustache and Patch Facial Hair

T-1N8

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff Wave 2 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Bramlik

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff [x2] + Bramlik Wave 3 : Skriton + DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x2]

: Skriton + DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff + Stormtrooper [x2] Wave 4 : Skriton + Stormtrooper Commander [x3]

: Skriton + Stormtrooper Commander [x3] Reward: Datadisc

Tulli

Wave 1 : DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff

: DT Sentry Droid – Hammer & Staff Wave 2 : Droideka [x4] + B1 Droid – Melee [x2]

: Droideka [x4] + B1 Droid – Melee [x2] Wave 3 : Droideka [x4] + B1 Droid – Melee [x2]

: Droideka [x4] + B1 Droid – Melee [x2] Wave 4 : Skriton + Rocket Launcher Trooper + Stormtrooper [x2]

: Skriton + Rocket Launcher Trooper + Stormtrooper [x2] Reward: Skill Point

For completing all the HoloTactics opponents, you’ll unlock the ‘Gambler‘ achievement / trophy.