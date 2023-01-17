Chained Echoes: Best Classes For Each Character | Class Emblems Equip Guide

In Chained Echoes, you can significantly boost the stats of your characters by equipping them with Class Emblems. A Class Emblem gives you access to many new skills, and these skills can be unlocked permanently once you unlock enough upgrades. Because skills can be unlocked permanently, you can swap Class Emblems to each character — and eventually unlock literally everything if you really want to. But we’ve all got to start somewhere, and if you’re wondering which Class Emblems match best with what characters, we’ll offer some ideas. Here are our picks for best class for each character.

We’re mostly focused on the earlier parts of the game — when Class Emblems are much more important. Deciding on which character to give a Class Emblem can be tricky when you’re limited. You can eventually unlock 12 Class Emblems total, with some of them being secrets, so don’t forget to check out the full list of Class Emblem locations in the guide linked below.

More Chained Echoes guides:

All Best Weapon Locations | All Class Emblem Locations | Leonar’s Challenges Solutions | All Clan Recruit Locations | All Unique Monster Locations | How To Farm SP | How To Farm Gold | How To Farm Crystals | Best Passive Skill | Best Sky Armor Build | Best Sky Armor Location | How To Get Golden Voucher | ‘A Goblin’s Dilemma’ Side-quest Guide | How To Fight The Secret God King Boss

What Class Emblems Do I Give Each Character?

Class Emblems are special items you can unlock by discovering statues in the environment. These emblems give an instant stat boost when equipped and give the character access to class-specific skills. By spending points and upgrading, you can eventually master a class and permanently keep skills. Even then, there’s no reason not to keep a Class Emblem equipped on a character for the stat boost — which is especially important early in the game.

If you don’t know which characters to give Class Emblems too first, here are my recommendations for the best classes to give characters. Later, you’ll unlock many more Class Emblems for your characters, so don’t be afraid to mix and match — you’ll be able to customize your builds much more frequently in the later stages of the game.

Glenn : Warrior Class Emblem -> Mage Warrior Class Emblem

: Warrior Class Emblem -> Mage Warrior Class Emblem Robb : Monk Class Emblem -> Chemist Class Emblem

: Monk Class Emblem -> Chemist Class Emblem Victor : Cleric Class Emblem

: Cleric Class Emblem Ba’Thraz : Shaman Class Emblem

: Shaman Class Emblem Sienna : Bandit Class Emblem -> Gambler Class Emblem

: Bandit Class Emblem -> Gambler Class Emblem Lenne : Vampire Class Emblem -> Pyromancer Class Emblem

: Vampire Class Emblem -> Pyromancer Class Emblem Amalia : Vampire Class Emblem

: Vampire Class Emblem Mikah : Gambler Class Emblem

: Gambler Class Emblem Tomke : Monk Class Emblem -> Summoner Class Emblem

: Monk Class Emblem -> Summoner Class Emblem Egyl : Warrior Class Emblem

: Warrior Class Emblem Raphael : Rune Knight Class Emblem

: Rune Knight Class Emblem Magnolia: Summoner Class Emblem

Early characters will learn and master their class emblem much faster — and they need class emblems before anyone else. Later characters have much better stats and can stand on their own. You can give late-stage characters basically any emblem you’ve got left over and they’ll still be strong. Characters like Sienna can also permanently keep the Bandit Class Emblem — but you’ll also want to pass it around.

Certain Class Emblems give huge boosts that are incredibly useful for everyone in your party to unlock. Anything that boosts attack, defense, mind, or agility is very useful for certain characters. This is just a general overview of what Class Emblems to give each character. It’s all up to you!