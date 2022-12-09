God of War: Ragnarok — How to Get Tempered Remnants

After you’ve finished the main questline of God of War: Ragnarok, you’re going to be on the lookout for the best weapons and equipment to wrap things up in the endgame. To that end, one of the most important upgrading/crafting items at the tail end of the game is the Tempered Remant. With that in mind, read on, and we’ll tell you exactly how to get your hands on some of the precious resource.

How to Get Tempered Remnants in God of War: Ragnarok

Tempered Remnants are used to upgrade armor to the maximum level of 9, so you’re definitely going to want to get your hands on some. Unfortunately, you can’t get any of this resource until after you’ve completed the final assault on Asgard and finished up the main game. After you have, you’ll unlock the final chapter: Beyond Ragnarok.

With the destruction of Asgard complete, parts of the realm will be scattered across the other 8 realms. As you visit each area for your post-game clean-up, you’ll see these areas marked on your map in red. To get Tempered Remnants, all you have to do is go to these 10 locations across the realms, wipe out the Einherjar warriors and other enemies in each area, and then open the red chest that your enemies were guarding.

With these facts in mind, you can get a total of 10 Tempered Remnants in the endgame section of your playtime. This should be more than enough to upgrade your favorite armor sets for the final battles against the likes of Gna, Queen of the Valkyries, the King of the Berserkers, the Raven Keeper, and whoever else is still left on your docket as you finish up with God of War: Ragnarok.