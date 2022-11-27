God of War: Ragnarok — How to Get Berserker Armor

When it comes to clearing out the endgame content in God of War: Ragnarok you're going to want the absolute best armor available.

God of War: Ragnarok is a game that’s brimming with detail in even the most easily overlooked places, and that includes its incredible collection of armor, equipment, and weapons. Still, when it comes to the endgame, there are only a few truly viable choices for hunting down and destroying the final enemies and bosses of the Nine Realms. One of the absolute best is the Berserker Armor, and we’ll lay out how you can get your hands on it below.

How to Get the Berserker Armor in God of War: Ragnarok

The first thing that you need to know is that the Berserker Armor is definitely an endgame-only armor set. In order to get it, you’re going to need to travel across the realms at the tail end of the game and battle the Berserker bosses that Mimir has such a chip on his shoulder about. This quest eventually culminates in a battle with King Hrolf in order to complete it, but luckily you only need to kill three of the Berserkers to garner yourself this impressive armor set.

If you’re ready to go berserk, then here are the three areas in the nine realms that you’re going to need to travel to for battle and what armor piece you will score for your troubles:

Midgard – Lake of Nine – Berserker Waist Guard

Alfheim – The Barrens – Berserker Cuirass

Niflheim – Mist Fields – Berserker Gauntlets

If you’re having trouble locating the Berserker boss fights in any of the above areas, note that they are marked on your map in red, making them pretty easy to track down. Furthermore, the Berserker boss fights aren’t nearly as challenging as the Valkyrie battles from the 2018 God of War reboot. And, also, come on; you knew you were going to track down and fight these optional baddies anyway, right? Might as well snag yourself one of the best armor sets in the game along the way.