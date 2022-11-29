God of War: Ragnarok — How to Get Dreamshade

As you head invariably toward the endgame of God of War: Ragnarok, one of the last quests you’ll likely be completing is the flower quest. The quest tasks you with collecting a flower from each of the 9 realms, some of which you’ll probably stumble upon on your own and others that you’ll have to seek out painstakingly. One of the toughest to find is the Dreamshade, which is why we’ll be laying out how to do so below.

How to Get the Dreamshade in God of War: Ragnarok

The first thing you’ll need to do to get your hands on the Dreamshade is beat the game, as the area in Niflheim where the flower is located isn’t available until you’re in the post-game. Once you’ve finished the main quest, start by traveling to Raven Tree Island of Niflheim and exploring the small area until you locate the Aesir Prison Wreckage. For clarity’s sake, it’s down the main path and to the left.

You’ll have to do a bit of straightforward climbing and battle some relatively easy guards outside of the prison, but after that, you should be free to explore at your leisure. To solve the puzzles of the Aesir prison, you’ll need to toss your Draupnir Spear into two slots to enable travel to different floors. Then use the chains to adjust them to your needs. All areas of the prison can be accessed this way, and shortcuts will allow you to adjust the spears further without diminishing your ability to travel around.

Using these techniques will eventually unlock every prison cell in the Aesir Prison Wreckage, which will nab you the Dreamshade as well as some other goodies. Furthermore, you’ll discover the prisoner deemed so dangerous that they were locked away in the prison for good. Now, it’s off to the other 9 realms with you and on your way to the Florist Trophy and the other rewards that you’ll gain as a result.