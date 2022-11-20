God of War: Ragnarok — Where To Get Smoldering Embers

God of War: Ragnarok is filled with rare resources for you to find and collect, not the least of which are the Smoldering Embers.

Though God of War: Ragnarok has shown up pretty close to the end of the year as far as high-profile game releases go, that hasn’t stopped it from snagging a Game of the Year nomination. While many thought Elden Ring had the prize in the bag, Ragnarok has given it some last-minute competition. With its airtight combat, satisfying story arc, and a bevy of side quests, the sequel to Sony Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 reboot is an absolute treasure to behold.

On that last note, though, one of the later game items you’re going to be collecting in your side quests is Smoldering Embers. Fear not, though, for we’ll tell you where to get them and how you can farm them below.

Where to Find Smoldering Embers in God of War: Ragnarok

In order to get Smoldering Embers, you’re going to need to head to Muspelheim. If you haven’t unlocked the realm yet, don’t worry, as Kratos and Atreus will visit the realm later in the game, after which it will be unlocked for side quests and whatnot. After the realm is unlocked, you can travel through the fire and magma to undertake 6 different combat trials, all of which will yield you Smoldering Embers to varying degrees.

If you’re out to farm them, then there are plenty of opportunities. Each of the 6 trials offers different difficulty modes, which add modifiers to combat and give you another chance to earn more of the exceedingly rare material. Furthermore, once you’ve beaten all of the trials on the 3 available modes, you can also test your mettle further with Surtr’s Hidden Trials. To make matters even better, you can replay Surtr’s trials as many times as you like, essentially offering you a never-ending fount of Smoldering Embers. With this method, you can farm these items to your heart’s content. Happy hunting!