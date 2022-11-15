God of War Ragnarok: How To Unlock The Lost Treasury | Key Locations & Favor Guide

Learn more about Mimir’s secret, sordid history with The Lost Treasury Favor — an especially involved quest in God of War Ragnarok. After reaching Midgard in the middle of a very bad winter, you’ll get a chance to learn about the sordid history of Mimir’s old Valkyrie flame. You’ll have to explore three separate sub-dungeons to learn all the details of this complicated little quest. There are key pieces to find, a massive shield puzzle, and secrets in a lost vault that’s only been revealed after the partial destruction of the Temple of Tyr. If you want to complete another epic side-quest in Ragnarok, here’s everything you need to know.

The Lost Treasury | Favor Guide

The Lost Treasury is a special favor found in Lake of Nine in Midgard. Before you can begin The Lost Treasury Favor, you need to complete Sigrun’s Curse and collect two broken key pieces. The treasury itself features a complex puzzle to solve — and you’ll need to search the entire open region of Midgard to locate both keys. To make your life easier, here’s where to find both keys quickly and solve the vault puzzle.

Sigrun’s Curse Favor | Getting Two Broken Keys Entering optional dungeons begins the Sigrun’s Curse favor. There are two locations you need to explore. A broken key is located at the end of the dungeon. Broken Key #1 : The Derelict Outpost – Accessible from the southwest of the map. Go down the narrow pass and climb to the broken bridge. It leads to the Valkyrie Outpost. Reach the altar at the end to get this key. Broken Key #2 : The Oarsmen – Easier to find. Enter Shores of Nine in the north of the lake region, then turn right at the broken section of Tyr’s statue. Collect the key from the altar between the two main sections of the tomb, where you can raise the gate.

Once you have both key pieces, you can access The Lost Treasury. A marker will appear on the map — it is in the far southwest, down a path leading to a large structure with a piece of Tyr’s Shield blocking the entrance. Go down the path to the west of the Raider Keep. The Lost Treasury is locked behind a puzzle.

How To Enter the Lost Treasury : The Lost Treasury entrance is blocked by Tyr’s giant shield. Grab the red anchor with the Blades of Chaos and roll it. You can roll it left or right. Roll it right and climb to the top of the structure. Break the explosive to destroy the rocks blocking the pathway from one side of the rooftop to the other. This also knocks down a pillar that you can move with the Blades of Chaos .

Drop down from the rooftop and slide the shield to the left. Finally, move the fallen pillar out. When you slide the shield to the right, it will stop at the exact right spot to allow you to enter the vault. Finally, to get inside, turn the wheel and freeze both gears with Sigil Arrows. Inside, you can break the gate seal to get Freya inside.



Past the shield puzzle, use the two key parts to unlock the vault door. Inside the vault, you’ll encounter a Shielded Traveller enemy. The vault is a small location with multiple collectibles, including one of the Lost Pages Labors. Climb up the missing ceiling section, then jump down and crash through the floor to find it.

The most important object in the vault is the Lore Marker. Read it to learn more about Mimir and Sigrun. Don’t miss the Legendary Chest and Nornir Chest in the same area! Once you read the Lore Marker, you’ll complete this favor.