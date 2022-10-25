Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: When Does Multiplayer Launch?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and when the multiplayer releases later this week, players are going to want to jump into the mode as soon as possible. While players who preordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of Modern Warfare 2 gained access to the upcoming title’s campaign, the full game is set to launch later this week. While players can purchase the game and pre-load it onto their platform of choice right now, players might want to know what time they will be able to jump into both the multiplayer and cooperative mode, Spec Ops. Luckily, this article can provide you with that information. This article will give a breakdown of what time the multiplayer and Spec Ops modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Time Explained

Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on the evening of October 27 and October 28 worldwide. Thankfully, Call of Duty has announced all the times that the game will officially go live, including a nice chart to tell players when the game will be made available in their region. Below you can find all of the times for different time zones that the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Spec Ops modes become available:

October 27:

9 pm PT

11 pm CT

October 21:

12 am ET

1 am BRT

5 am GMT

6 am CEST

1 pm KST

1 pm JST

3 pm AEST

