Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Make Any Gun Absurdly OP | Mauer Der Toten

Choosing the right weapon doesn’t really matter in Black Ops Cold War Zombies — it’s all about the Ammo Mod. As discovered by the Call of Duty Zombies community, there’s one Ammo Mod that’s absurdly overpowered right now. If you want to enjoy a devastating weapon that makes reaching Round 100 easier than ever, then you’re going to want to get your hands on the Shatter Blast Mod.

Back when Black Ops Cold War first released, the most OP ammo mod was the unbeatable Dead Wire. Now you need to get Shatter Blast — a special mod that generates explodes on each bullet. At Tier 1, this weapon isn’t that impressive. But, if you upgrade it to Tier 5, Shatter Blast is easily the most unbeatable upgrade in your arsenal. You can wipe out entire hordes of zombies with just a few shots, even on ridiculously high rounds. It is ludicrously powerful, so you’re going to want to take advantage ASAP. Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Powerful Weapon Upgrade | Shatter Blast Ammo Mod Guide

Shatter Blast is an Ammo Mod you can apply to any gun through the Pack-a-Punch Machine in any Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. Right now, it’s also the most powerful weapon upgrade in the game, able to turn almost any gun into an absurdly strong killing machine.

Shatter Blast | Tier Effects Tier I : Explosion also deals damage to nearby enemies. Tier II : All normal enemy armor damaged by explosion is destroyed. Tier III : Normal enemies damaged by explosion are knocked down. Tier IV : Explosion size is doubled. Tier V : On explosion, 3 additional staggered explosions occur in close proximity (30 second cooldown).



To fully upgrade Shatter Blast to Tier V, you need special Aetherium Crystals. Learn how to get Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals here.

For 2,000 points, you can apply Shatter Blast to any gun from the Pack-a-Punch machine. Literally any weapon becomes unstoppable with the Shatter Blast Tier 5 Mod. The x3 explosions destroy everything, even on guns that haven’t been Pack-a-Punch’d. Guns like the M82 Sniper Rifle suddenly become insanely strong — their piercing ability will hit all the zombies in a line, killing almost all of them with a single shot. And it even works in high tier rounds.

To reach Round 100 easily, solo, and with very little effort, you can run this build: any Tier 5 Shatter Blast gun, and the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon. With those two guns, you’ll be able to handle basically anything the game throws at you. Use the Shatter Blast to take care of zombie hordes, and the Wonder Weapon for tough minibosses. You can get the CRBR-S through Trials, in the Mystery Box, or completing a mini Easter Egg quest and unlocking the safe in Room 305.

That’s all there is to it. The Tier 5 Shatter Blast mod is insanely strong right now, and we’re hoping it doesn’t get nerfed to nothing like Dead Wire. Crossing our fingers.

