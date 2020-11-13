Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Upgrade To All 4 Wonder Weapon Variants | Die Maschine Guide

Getting your fancy new Wonder Weapon is just the beginning in Black Ops Cold War: Zombies. There are four different elemental variants you can unlock by completing short side-quests. You can only get one-at-a-time, so choose wisely and work together with up to four friends if you’re aiming to use them all.

The quests are completely secret, and the in-game tutorials aren’t going to help you in Die Maschine, the remake / reboot of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops map featuring endless hordes of zombies. The map includes an entire Nacht Der Untoten section for you to explore, but quickly reveals darker secrets in the underground below.

There’s a lot of fun stuff to find and weird quests to complete. Grab your Wonder Weapons, because we’re going to upgrade these babies with powerful new effects.

All 4 Wonder Weapon Variants | D.I.E. Nova 5, Thermoplasic, Electrobolt & Cryo-Emitter

Before you can unlock the variant elemental versions of the D.I.E. Shockwave, you’ll need to complete these steps first.

Turn on Power & unlock the Pack-a-Punch. Obtain the D.I.E. Shockwave by completing the Megaton Key side-quest and charging the D.I.E. machine with souls.

Once you’ve obtained the D.I.E. Shockwave after charging it with souls in the Living Room of Nacht Der Untoten, you can begin any of these four additional quests to obtain a variant version of the Wonder Weapon.

How To Unlock The D.I.E. Cryo-Emitter | Ice Variant

Go to the rooftop of Nacht Der Untoten, called the Penthouse, and look on the ledge of the roof for a box to the left of the covered area with the green tarp and hanging lights. Shoot this box with the D.I.E. Shockwave.

The box will drop a Flask into the Pond area. Go down and collect it — take note of the tree covered in fungus near where you collect the Flask. Lure a Megaton and have it blast the fungus-tree with its radioactive attack.

Now interact with the fungus to place the Flask under it. After a period of time has passed (currently unknown) you’ll need to re-collect the Flask and take it to the Medical Bay in the Facility.

Find the small box covered in chains on the floor of the Medical Bay, in the lower level / center near the Particle Accelerator door. Interact to use the Flask and remove the chains — interact with the box again to gain the D.I.E. Cryo-Emitter.

How To Unlock The D.I.E. Electrobolt | Lighting Variant

With the D.I.E. Shockwave equipped, enter the Dark Aether portal located under the Pack-A-Punch, under the stairs in the Particle Accelerator room. While in the Dark Aether, you’ll need to collect three crystals with the D.I.E. Shockwave suction alt-fire. You have to collect 1 crystal per trip into the Dark Aether. You can collect these crystals in any order.

Crystal Locations: Pond : Found near the Mystery Box, on the path leading to the Facility tunnel. Crash Site : On the right side, on the path leading to the Facility tunnel. “Bedroom” : In the Nacht Der Untoten area, look above the Stamin-Up machine.



After sucking up a crystal, return to the Particle Accelerator room in the lower southwest corner of the chamber. Shoot the crystal into this box — you need to repeat the process with all 3 Dark Aether crystals.

Hit it with all three and the box will open. Interact to gain the D.I.E. Electrobolt.

How To Unlock The D.I.E. Nova 5| Toxiv Variant

Go to the roof of the Nacht Der Untoten area and reach the Mezzanine. In the small room under the light, you’ll find a Cannister. Use the alt-fire on the D.I.E. Shockwave to collect it. Take the Cannister to the Weapons Lab in the Facility.

In the Weapons Lab, look in the corner to the right of the hanging blueprint. Interact with the oblong device w/ pipe once to insert the Cannister. Next, lure a Plaguehound enemy near the device and kill it.

Re-collect the Cannister and return to the Crash Site and find a small box on the outer walls of the Nacht Der Untoten structure near the wrecked plane wing. Interact with the box to use the Cannister and collect the Nova 5 variant.

How To Unlock The D.I.E. Thermophasic | Fire Variant

Before you can begin this variant quest, you need to travel through all 3 Dark Aether fast-travel portals. A different portal will spawn each time you enter the Dark Aether.

Go to the Pond outside Nacht Der Untoten and use the Dark Aether portal here. While in the Dark Aether, find the small box near the portal at the Crash Site. For the next parts, you’ll be on a tight timelimit.

Melee the small box in the Dark Aether Crash Site to collect the Fuse .

to collect the . Sprint to the Facility – Weapons Lab and use the Plasma Cutter device opposite the perk machine.

Sprint back to the Crash Site and interact with the crate through the back-window of the ruined truck. It will now open and you’ll gain the D.I.E. Thermophasic.

