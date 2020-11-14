Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Build The Aether Scope & All Parts Locations | Die Maschine Guide

Welcome to the Dark Aether.

Discover more secrets of the Dark Aether in Black Ops Cold War: Zombies with the hard-to-find Aether Scope. This is another tool in your exploration arsenal — and it really doesn’t do anything but help you find jumpscares. Equipping it in the Dark Aether dimension allows you to see things other people can’t.

As if the Dark Aether wasn’t spooky enough. The Aether Scope reveals portals and other strange anomalies in the Dark Aether dimension, and it’s required to complete the main Easter egg quest hidden in the map. If you want to inch closer to completing this massive quest, check out where to get all the Aether Scope parts below.

How To Build The Aether Scope | All Part Locations

The Aether Scope parts will only spawn in the Dark Aether dimension. Kill zombies to respawn a Dark Aether portal and re-enter to get all three parts. Once you have the parts, you can construct the Aether Scope at the workbench in the spawn room.

Part Locations: Yard : Under the blocked stairs on the exterior of the Nacht Der Untoten area in the spawn room. Crash Site : On top of the crashed plane. Particle Accelerator : On the lower floor of the chamber, behind a fast-travel portal.



The parts always spawn in these three locations, but they will spawn in a random order. Check all the locations whenever you enter the Dark Aether to find all the parts you need.

With the Aether Scope built, you can now final more strange portals and anomalies in the Dark Aether! Very mysterious — and absolutely required to complete the main Easter egg.

