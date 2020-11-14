Black Ops Cold War: How To Play Zork & More Old Activision Games| Easter Egg Guide

These games aren’t just old-school — they’re positively ancient. There are multiple old games you can play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and you’ll have to solve a little puzzle to reach them. The games are playable in your East Berlin safehouse once you’ve found the keycode to reach the back room of the lair.

Piecing together the puzzle requires reading three notes scattered around the small environment. We’ve got information to help you solve it yourself — or just get the code and bust in right away. The door leads to some fun stuff, including a setting appropriate arcade machine and an old computer. The computer is where you’ll find some really fun stuff — you can input any command you want, and one of those commands is an extremely fun Easter egg.

More Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guides:

How To Unlock Pack-A-Punch & Upgrade Guns | Die Maschine Guide | How To Get The D.I.E. Shockwave Wonder Weapon | Die Maschine Guide | How To Upgrade To All 4 Wonder Weapon Variants | Die Maschine Guide

The gate is located in the back-left of the main room. You’ll find a note pinned to the wall with a clue — you unlock the door, you need to find a 6-digit code.

The digits are found in the clipboard notes found throughout the safe house. You can find the notes in these locations. You need to collect the numbers in the order of the notes listed below.

Note #1 : Clinical Record – In the left hallway with the blue paint. Next to the payphone. [1,1]

: Clinical Record – In the left hallway with the blue paint. Next to the payphone. [1,1] Note #2 : Warren Commission – Right on the floor, near the locked door. [2, 2]

: Warren Commission – Right on the floor, near the locked door. [2, 2] Note #3: Dallas News Article – In the red-lit dark room to the right, it’s hanging on the wall. [6, 3]

So, for the full code, you need to input the following on the door. Interact with the lock to input.

Code: 1, 1, 2, 2, 6, 3

Recognize that number? 11/22/63 is the day of the JFK assassination.

Secret Games You Can Play

So what’s behind the metal gate? There’s an arcade machine and a computer! The computer is very mysterious, but the arcade machine has some obvious functions.

Depending on how far you’ve progressed in the story, you’ll earn more old Activision games you can play. More arcade games are unlocked by discovering the machines in levels. Here’s a list of all the games available:

Pitfall 2: Lost Caverns

Barnstorming

Boxing

Chopper Commando

Enduro

Fishing Derby

Grand Prix

Kaboom!

Pitfall!

River Raid

The computer puts you on an old dos interface. You have to use the virtual keyboard to type in commands. We don’t know exactly what this computer can do, but we have found one cool secret — you can play Zork!

Use the computer behind the locked gate.

Use the keyboard to type the command: Zork

Press enter to begin.

This is the full version of the old Zork game. Try using simple two word commands like “look”, “go” or “take” to make progress. The computer will stay where you last left it if you exit, so you can return to make more progress later. You can also just type “e”, “w”, “n” and “s” to instantly travel different directions — instead of typing “go east” etc.

This is a neat little circle, and here’s hoping there’s a lot more hiding in the computer interface.