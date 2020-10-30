Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC System Requirements Updated

As the name suggests, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War of the 1980s. Players will be going through different iconic locations and fighting to keep their country safe from a devastating attack. After the previous Black Ops installment was released to be a multiplayer-only video game installment, we are finding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to make a return back to the traditional Call of Duty franchise with a single-player campaign along with various multiplayer game modes. Fans of the Black Ops series will see some familiar faces return as they attempt to track down a Soviet spy.

We’re still waiting to see some more information release regarding this installment much like what we can expect in terms of multiplayer and even the zombies game mode. Likewise, we’re interested in seeing what this installment release will mean for the already established Call of Duty: Warzone video game. This battle royale title has proven to be incredibly popular with fans around the world and in the past, we’ve seen statements regarding the game’s upcoming evolutions that will take place when a new Call of Duty title launches.

While we don’t know if the game will make any drastic changes or updates to the Call of Duty: Warzone installment, we do know that the title will be able to run a bit easier on PCs. A update has gone out that showcases the new system requirements to run this game. You can find the breakdown of the new PC system requirements for a minimum down below along with the recommended system requirements to run the game.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU : i3-4340 / FX-6300

: i3-4340 / FX-6300 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB HDD : 50GB Multiplayer / 175 GB Full Game

: 50GB Multiplayer / 175 GB Full Game GPU: GTX 760 / GTX 1650 / Radeon HD 7950

Recommended System Requirements

CPU : i5-2500K / R5 1600X

: i5-2500K / R5 1600X RAM : 12GB

: 12GB HDD : 175 GB Full Game

: 175 GB Full Game GPU: GTX 970 / GTX 1660 / RX 390 / RX 580

