Black Ops Cold War: Zombies – How To Get The D.I.E. Shockwave Wonder Weapon | Die Maschine Guide

The D.I.E. Shockwave is the first of the Wonder Weapons on Die Maschine, the first new Call of Duty: Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War. This killer weapon blasts zombies with electroshocks, and it can be upgraded into multiple different alternate versions. Before you can even think about upgrading, you’ll need to acquire the D.I.E Shockwave.

This is an Easter egg weapon, so you’ll have to complete weird little side-quests to unlock it. The D.I.E. Shockwave is just the first step into the wider Wonder Weapon world — like previous Zombies maps, there are four variants to find around the map, and each one (might) be required to complete the main Easter egg quest.

Let’s keep it simple. Here’s what you need to do to get the D.I.E. Shockwave super-weapon.

[Work-in-Progress: Pictures and more info coming soon!]

There are two methods to earn the D.I.E. Shockwave — it can be found as a random drop in the Mystery Box (marked by a beacon light in the sky) or you can earn it by completing an Easter egg side-quest.

We’re going to discuss how to complete the side-quest here. The side-quest is required to upgrade the D.I.E. Shockwave later in your run. Follow these steps to obtain the D.I.E. Shockwave.

NOTE: Before beginning, make sure you have unlocked the Pack-a-Punch and turned on Power.

Step #1: Obtain The D.I.E. Remote Control

After restoring Power, wait until a mini-boss monster called a Megaton spawns. Kill the Megaton and collect the gold keycard it drops. Take the keycard to the Weapons Lab in the Facility section of the map.

In the Weapons Lab, find a computer on the wall opposite the Mystery Box spawn (it can be active or inactive) — use the gold keycard on the Weapons Lab computer and the D.I.E. Remote Control will spawn. Collect it!

Step #2: Charge The D.I.E. With Souls

Next, return to the starting building of the map that resembles the original Zombies map Nacht Der Undertoten. Go to the first floor Living Room and look for a cracked wall opposite the stairs with a blue glow emanating from the other side.

Interact with the blue glowing hole to activate the D.I.E. Machine on the other side. Now you need to lead zombies near and kill them — you’ll see their souls fly out and into the machine. Kill 30 zombies here.

Once you’ve killed enough zombies, the D.I.E. Shockwave will spawn! Now you can start blasting zombies easier — until you want to upgrade into one of the additional elemental variants.

