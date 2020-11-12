Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapons All Have Unique Haptic Feedback DualSense Settings

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is making a return back to the traditional Call of Duty franchise with a single-player campaign along with various multiplayer game modes. Fans of the Black Ops series will see some familiar faces return in this 1980s Cold War setting as they attempt to track down a Soviet spy. It’s become quite the hyped up and anticipated video game release.

We can expect an action-packed narrative, multiplayer game modes, and even the popular zombies game mode make another appearance. However, it looks like there is another feature that is just making its rounds online. It turns out that the development team Treyarch really put some emphasis on the hardware available for the PlayStation 5. Today we’re finding out that the PlayStation 5 DualSense will be used quite heavily for the different weapons featured in the game.

Recently, Tony Flame, the lead game designer, spoke with GameSpot and how the development studio used the DualSense to offer a bit more realism to the different game arsenal. It’s all thanks to the haptic feedback features Sony has implemented in the controller which should offer developers a means to further immerse gamers into the gameplay.

According to Tony Flame, they have used haptic feedback to make every weapon feel a bit different. Each will have some different sensitivity for the trigger and the vibration will be unique between all the weapons. So far, we won’t have to wait very long before we can try that out ourselves. Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is slated to launch on November 13, 2020, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

