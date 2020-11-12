Minecraft Dungeons Will Receive Cross-Platform Support This Month

Mojang is a development studio that you probably know best for Minecraft. Recently, that studio also put out a spin-off title known as Minecraft Dungeons . As you can expect this is a slightly different version of a Minecraft game as players can’t build or craft, but instead will play the title as a dungeon crawler. Within the title, players will explore randomly-generated dungeons and defeat monsters, solve puzzles, and locate treasures. While the game can be enjoyed alone, it’s best played with a group of friends with a total of four players embarking on the journey.

Still, this game is a bit limiting in who you can play with. Since the game launched, there was no cross-play support which means you and your online party would have been on the same platform in order to enjoy the video game together. Of course, that was something that Mojang was working on in the background and it was previously unveiled last month that cross-platform support for multiplayer would be coming out in November.

Heroes, are you listening?!



Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOY — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) November 11, 2020

Now that November is here, fans don’t have to wait too long before they can get their friends together and enjoy the gameplay no matter the platform being used. The official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account alerted it follows that cross-platform support will be arriving on November 17, 2020. Ultimately, this means that you can join together no matter if you’re playing on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC platform.

We may see an influx of active players jumping back into Minecraft Dungeons when the cross-play support comes through. Of course, if you haven’t already picked up a copy of the game, Minecraft Dungeons is available for purchase right now. In fact, to get a bit more information on the title and see its gameplay, I would recommend checking out our Minecraft Dungeons Before You Buy episode upload below.

Source: Twitter