Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S Has Been Their Largest Console Launch Yet

Microsoft has recently launched their latest video game console into the market, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S. This is a new generation of gaming and it’s an exciting time for players along with developers. However, it looks like after three console generations so far, Microsoft has finally hit a new milestone with this latest console platform release being their largest launch so far in all of Microsoft Xbox’s history.

Phil Spencer has recently taken to Twitter in order to alert followers that this latest Xbox launch was the biggest in Xbox history. It seems that in 24 hours, Microsoft managed to sell more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles in a single launch. That’s quite the feat for the company, but don’t expect any sales figures to make its way out officially. In the past, Phil Spencer has stated that Xbox will not comment on any sales figures for console units sold.

Speaking to The Guardian, Phil Spencer stated that Microsoft will not use console units sold as a metric of success. Instead, Microsoft has been pivoting away at purely focusing on console units for the video game division. There is now more of an ecosystem in place that offers players a means to enjoy video games. This can range on a variety of platforms including the likes of the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PC, and their xCloud streaming service.

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

There’s been a push from Microsoft to offer a service for a catalog of video game titles. All of the first-party studio titles will be released at launch for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In fact, this is seemingly a key pillar for Microsoft’s success in the video game industry as they continue to build up the Xbox Game Pass subscription service while featuring xCloud streaming on additional devices. Of course, for now, the xCloud streaming functionality is only through Android smartphones, but that may change in the future.

Source: Twitter, The Guardian