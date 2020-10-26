Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught Is A Timed PlayStation Exclusive Mode

The next installment to the Call of Duty franchise is coming out next month and it has quite a few players excited. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops and as the name suggests, the title will take place during the Cold War era. However, as expected, there will be a zombies mode available and one of those game modes under zombies will be a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusive.

While the main campaign will have players tracking down a believed Soviet Union spy, there is a zombies game mode that will allow players to take out the endless waves of undead hordes. However, today on the official PlayStation Blog, it was unveiled that Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will receive a zombies game mode exclusive for a year. This game mode will be called Zombies Onslaught and it works as a two-player cooperative gameplay experience. The lead writer for the Activision editorial gave players some insight into the game mode.

This two-player cooperative game mode will have players taking out endless zombies all while being forced to stay in a designated area on the map emitted by a supernatural orb. This orb is powered up after killing off zombies in which case strong zombies will be spawned along with the orb moving the area to stay within. Think of this as a bit of a battle royale type of game mode in which exiting the designated area will result in the player losing HP.

There’s also a small YouTube video upload showcasing the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught. You can view that video down below. As for the game itself, players will be able to pick up a copy of the title on November 13, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: PlayStation Blog