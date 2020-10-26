There are No Plans For Bethesda Currently At Microsoft

2020 has been quite the year. For the video game industry, it’s been an anticipated year with the likes of both Microsoft and Sony bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms. With both platforms planned for November, there’s no stopping the likes of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 from launching on-time. While both consoles will have their share of exclusive content, Microsoft has really gone out of its way to bring out some new IPs for the next-generation.

One of the ways the company has accomplished this is by obtaining development studios. In fact, the biggest purchase for them came in the form of acquiring ZeniMax Media. This company has several studios under its umbrella such as Arkane, Machine Games, and arguably the biggest studio from the batch, Bethesda. Since this announcement of Microsoft’s plans to purchase ZeniMax Media for over $7 billion, fans have been wondering just what the future may hold for these studios and their line of IPs.

As mentioned, Bethesda is arguably the biggest and fans have been wondering just what this could mean for the Xbox Series X. Will we see Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Starfield become Microsoft exclusives? At any rate, fans will have to wait as there is currently no plans right now on what’s going to happen with these studios. This latest bit of information came from Xbox head, Phil Spencer, who spoke with Gamereactor. During the conversation, the question of the future for Bethesda came up which Phil Spencer stated that there are no current plans.

Currently, ZeniMax Media has not to be purchased. There’s an offer and things are progressing well, but the finalization for this purchase won’t likely happen until early 2021. That’s when it will be legal for Microsoft to start charting out future plans. But it seems that Microsoft would simply like to back these studios as they craft their projects. What this means for exclusivity is anyone’s guess. In the past, Phil Spencer felt confident that Microsoft could recoup the cost for the ZeniMax Media purchase without having to sell games on the PlayStation 5, but at the end of the day, just where these future games will land will be a mystery until the acquisition is completed.

