Microsoft Acquires Bethesda Studios After ZeniMax Media Purchase

When it comes to the competition against the various big-name video game companies, it’s usually based around software for a lot of gamers. The ability to enjoy some great games that you can only get on a particular console can really drive sales for the hardware. However, for this current-generation platform, it seemed like Microsoft didn’t have the powerhouse studios to drive out some great exclusives. Most would consider that Sony had a larger library of exclusive games and that’s something that Microsoft is likely wanting to change up for their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch.

There are already quite a few stunning video game franchises that are exclusive to Microsoft. You have the likes of Halo Infinite, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Avowed, and The Medium. That’s just naming a small handful of titles as there’s quite a few more confirmed so far. However, it looks like there’s going to be a lot more developers under Microsoft that can turn out some great exclusives after the company announced their agreement to purchase ZeniMax Media. This is a parent company that owns development studios id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda Game Studios, along with ZeniMax Online Studios.

To give a bit more perspective, these studios have brought out the likes of Doom, Rage, Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout franchises. As a result, there’s going to be quite a few more exclusives that could make the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC gaming a bit more enticing. This agreement seems to come in over $7 billion which is quite a big investment but with the variety of IPs that comes with it, this may be a smart move for Microsoft’s end.

All of our work, and the foundation of our relationship with you, starts with a commitment to deliver a breadth of amazing games to discover and play on Xbox. Over the last few weeks, we’ve been excited to share more detail on important elements of a plan we’ve been building towards for years. A plan that is the fulfilment of a promise, to you the Xbox player, to deliver the most performant, immersive and compatible next-generation gaming experiences, and the freedom to play blockbuster games with your friends, anytime, anywhere. Today is a landmark step in our journey together and I’m incredibly energized by what this step means for Xbox. Phil Spencer – Xbox Wire

We’re not sure just what this means for various already announced upcoming games such as Starfield from Bethesda. However, it does seem that we’re going to see these anticipated games come to the Xbox Game Pass at launch, a subscription service that Microsoft has been pushing players towards. At any rate, what do you think of Microsoft now having control over these game studios?

Source: Xbox