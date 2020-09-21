Cops Are Essentially Another Gang In Cyberpunk 2077

There is a ton of exciting new video games that launched this year. We had remakes, remastered editions, new installments to beloved franchises, along with some pretty neat new IPs. However, there is still one game that is easy on the top of so many players lists for launch day pickups. I’m of course referring to Cyberpunk 2077. Development studio CD Projekt Red is quite the hit studio right now. After bringing out The Witcher trilogy, fans couldn’t wait to see what the studio does next and that’s a futuristic cyberpunk RPG title.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been hyped up and anticipated for a couple of years now. We’ve endured several delays, but despite the game getting pushed back, several new updates are going on regularly which gives players a look inside what’s to come for the game. It’s pretty surprising to still find the developer turning out new information about this video game and recently, we had a new Night City Wire stream. If you’re unfamiliar with these streams, Night City Wire is essentially an online stream in which CD Projekt Red goes over different aspects of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

This latest stream focused on the different gangs you’ll come across while in the campaign or simply exploring the different areas of Night City. There are gangs based around different ideas and beliefs along with their unique tropes that may make players a bit more appealing to their various requests. We knew that this game would be going to feature quite the big city filled with gangs, corporations, and crime, but not much thought seems to go into the police force.

“The Night City Police Department is pretty corrupt. One of our designers always referred to them as another one of the gangs of Night City because they kind of operate that way. Although, of course, they operate within the law that is established in Night City. But the law of Night City is dictated by the corporations and for the interests of the corporations. So their prime interest is to secure the corporate interest within the richer districts. Of course, they will intervene when called by some poorer districts, but not as effectively, so to speak, and with less zeal, maybe. At the same time, a lot of them are corrupt and they do look the other way when the gangs do their thing – especially the gangs that are in bed with corporations. Although we would like to make a point that, even though that’s the state of things in Night City, there are some good people there too – there are some characters that you will meet that are a little bit different in that regard – but they are like exceptions to the rule.”

There’s a police presence in the game according to quest designer, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz. The developer was speaking with The Gamer publication in which cops were brought up. According to Mateusz, you can views cops as essentially another gang as they are more aligned to the big corporations that essentially run the city. However, they will come in and help those in need, but depending on where the call is coming from may determine just how they actually handle the situation.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch into the market on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. For PC players, you can find out the system requirements to run the game right here.









