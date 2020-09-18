Cyberpunk 2077 PC System Requirements Finally Unveiled

Easily one of the biggest video game titles coming out this year is Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red, the folks that are behind the massively successful The Witcher trilogy, has been working on their next big video game project which fans cannot wait to get their hands on. However, we have been enduring a few delays for this game and it took a bit of time before we finally got a release date that’s locked in. Fans who want to dive into this game can look towards November for its release.

Still, even with all these delays, there are all kinds of streams and trailers released from the development team. We’re slowly learning more about the game on a rather regular basis, but it does look like one massive area that PC fans have been waiting for information on can finally be crossed off. Today during the Night City Wire stream by CD Projekt Red, we got the PC system requirements needed to run the game. What may surprise fans is that there’s likely not going to much need to upgrade your PC to run this game. As impressive as the title looks, the system requirements are rather easy for players to manage right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirements

CPU: i5-3570K / FX-8310

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GTX 780 / RX 470

Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended System Requirements

CPU: i7-4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM: 12GB

GPU: GTX 1060 6GB / R9 Fury

Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)

The requirements seem like it will be easy to pull off without players having to go out of their way to hunt down the elusive RTX 3080. Fortunately, those that want to dive into the game as mentioned won’t have to wait very long. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Twitch