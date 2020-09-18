Hogwarts Legacy Attempts To Distance Itself From J.K. Rowling

A ton of hype has been going on for a few years now over a supposed Harry Potter RPG. The video game was talked about quite a bit online with fans wondering just when we’ll get an announcement for this game much less a release date. While it took a good little while, we finally got the reveal during the PlayStation 5 stream during this month. Developed under Avalanche Software, fans who want to dive into the world of Harry Potter but in a unique storyline will get the chance in 2021.

However, all the hard work that the development studio has been enduring to make a fun and interesting game for fans may have another unexpected obstacle in front of them. Without getting too deep in the matter, there are quite a few upset fans over the recent positions that the author and creator behind Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, has made online. This has left fans feeling that the only wait to get back with the author is to boycott her latest works but also the previous releases as well which includes the Harry Potter franchise.

As a result, the latest game announcement, Hogwarts Legacy, is starting to get pulled into this fiasco. It’s actually prompted Warner Bros. Games to go out online and state that J.K. Rowling did not have a direct role in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy and that this is a brand new unique storyline for fans. We’re uncertain if it’s enough to sway gamers back into potentially feeling a bit more enthusiasm over the upcoming title. If you haven’t seen this game yet, it’s a title that takes place in the late 1800s where players are attending Hogwarts along with having access to explore other unique areas outside of the school grounds.

From what it looks like, this RPG will allow players to decide how they want the story to go. For instance, you could find yourself going down a pathway that leads to more nefarious magic. Currently, the game is not slated to release until 2021 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.









Source: Polygon