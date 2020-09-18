New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Highlights Street Gangs

2020 was packed with a ton of greatly anticipated video game titles but I don’t know if any necessarily surpasses the hype of Cyberpunk 2077. The development studio CD Projekt Red has been working on this game since the launch of The Witcher 3 and now fans are getting ready for its big release this November. Still, after several delays, the studio still finds new and exciting announcements to alert fans online to continue building up the hype. Today, we recently had another Night City Wire stream where we got a look into the city once again along with the gangs.

There’s a pretty diverse set of gangs that roam Night City and you’ll cross paths with them at one point or another. Being a mercenary, you’re not likely to ever join a gang as most will not find a merc to be the most trustworthy individual. However, mercs have their benefits such as getting the various odd jobs from these gangs. In this latest trailer showcased on today’s Night City Stream, we get a deep dive into the gangs that you’ll encounter and their various outlooks.

You’ll find quite a few gangs including the likes of The Moxes, Tyger Claws, Valentinos, Maelstrom, Animals, Voodoo Boys, among others. They all have a unique attribute to set them apart from both in terms of how they conduct themselves in Night City along with the gear they are known for. Some may have more advanced cybernetics while others could be sporting the latest weaponry. For a better look at these gangs then check out the trailer embedded above.

In other news regarding Cyberpunk 2077, we recently were given the heads up on the PC system requirements. It looks like the game will be fairly easy to run without requiring players to go out and buy the latest graphics cards to ensure they can run the game properly. For now, it looks like we're still set to see Cyberpunk 2077 hit the marketplace on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: YouTube