Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Trailer Unveiled

The Call of Duty franchise is a big one and we expect a new installment to come out yearly. While fans enjoy the campaign and multiplayer game modes, there is another aspect for the Black Ops franchise that fans can easily flock to and that’s the Zombies game mode. This is quite the popular game mode for the franchise as players join together to survive and the onslaught of undead Nazi zombies aiming to feast on your flesh.

We knew that there would be a zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next major installment to the Call of Duty franchise this year. However, it was only today that we got our first trailer for the game mode which you can view above. In any regard, there is a look at some of the game map and even footage towards a storyline that will keep us guessing just what’s going on until the game releases into the marketplace.

From the trailer footage, we also get a look at some different types of zombies and even weapons present. There’s the classic mystery box set up where you may get a rare weapon that can deliver some major damage to a wave of undead. Although just like past games this could be a waste with a less desirable weapon forcing you to endure some more rounds with your current equipment. Furthermore, there are different buffs you can pick up in different areas of the map such as the classic Juggernog which was highlighted in the trailer. Zombies will even come out in different forms giving you some stronger enemies to face as you go through the different rounds.

Of course, there’s bound to be some more interesting reveals for the Zombies game mode in the coming month as we don’t have much longer to wait for the game. We’re all gearing towards the big release for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which is set to launch on November 13, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.









Source: YouTube